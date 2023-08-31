Trump Reveals What He'd Have 'No Choice' But to Do If Elected

Former President Trump said he will put his political opponents behind bars if he’s elected president.

The 45th president’s comments came in response to The Blaze’s Glenn Beck, who reminded him about his 2016 call to “lock her up” in reference to his opponent, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America. That’s just not the right thing to do.'”

“That’s what they’re doing,” Beck said, referring to the four indictments against Trump. “Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Trump said there’s now “no choice, because they’re doing it to us.”

“I always had such great respect for the office of the president and the presidency,” Trump continued. “And I never hit Biden as hard as I could have. And then I heard he was trying to indict me and it was him that was doing it.”

While he went on to say he didn't think Biden was "sharp enough to think about much...he was probably the one giving the order."

"But he was, you know, hard to believe that he even thinks about that because he’s gone. But then I said, well, they’re actually trying to indict me because every one of these indictments is him, including [Manhattan district attorney Alvin] Bragg. But he put his top people," Trump continued.

"I don’t know if you know this, he put his top person into the office of the Manhattan district attorney. They’ve been in total coordination with [Fulton County district attorney] Fani Willis. The woman that I never met [E. Jean Carroll], that they accused me of rape, that’s being run by a Democrat, a Democrat operative, and paid for by the Democrat party. You know, so many of these days, I have a couple of other lawsuits all funded against me by the Democrats. But these are sick people. These are evil people."

.@glennbeck: "Do you regret not locking her up, and if you're president again will you lock people up?"@realDonaldTrump: "The answer is you have no choice because they're doing it to us." pic.twitter.com/L1G6zCGQtL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 29, 2023



