Democrat-Affiliated PAC Supports Manchin in New Ad by Linking Him to Top GOP Figure

A Senate Democrat-affiliated political action committee is out with an ad supporting West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin by tying him to former President Trump.

Manchin’s work protecting miners’ pensions and health insurance under the 45th president is a key message touted during the 30-second spot, launched by the Duty and Honor PAC ad this week.

“When miners’ pensions were being chipped away, Joe Manchin protected our hard-earned benefits and worked with President Trump to protect over 100,000 miners’ pensions,” the voiceover says. “And when gridlock in Washington threatened to take away our healthcare, Sen. Manchin made sure nobody touched our benefits and helped secure health insurance for 22,000 miners. That's the West Virginia way. Tell Manchin to keep fighting for West Virginia.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Though Manchin has yet to indicate his 2024 plans, he faces an uphill battle for reelection this time around. The state’s popular governor, Jim Justice, as well as House Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, are both in the Republican primary against him.

Manchin is the last statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, which Trump carried in 2020 by about 40 points over President Biden.

Commenting on the new ad, which will run on several digital platforms, Donald Trump Jr. warned voters about Manchin’s duplicity.

"Don't be fooled – There's no bigger fraud in the US Senate than Joe Manchin," he said X. "He pretends to be a Pro-Trump moderate whenever he has an election coming up in West Virginia, but when it actually matters, he always does exactly what Chuck Schumer and the Dems tell him to do in DC!!"

Don't be fooled - There's no bigger fraud in the US Senate than Joe Manchin.



He pretends to be a Pro-Trump moderate whenever he has an election coming up in West Virginia, but when it actually matters, he always does exactly what Chuck Schumer and the Dems tell him to do in DC!! https://t.co/L9Hf9Uy03d — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 29, 2023



