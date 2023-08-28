Here's How Much the Trump Campaign Has Raised Since Mugshot

BREAKING: Judge Orders Trump's J6 Trial to Start Day Before Super Tuesday Primaries
Leah Barkoukis
August 28, 2023
The Trump campaign has seen a fundraising boost recently as the GOP presidential candidate has been mired in legal troubles. 

Over the last three weeks, former President Trump’s campaign brought in about $20 million, including more than $7.1 million that came since his mugshot was taken in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday. The next day, his team brought in $4.18 million alone—the largest amount the campaign has seen come in on a single day this cycle.

"Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after @realDonaldTrump tweeted out the picture along with the website URL," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said on X, formerly Twitter. 

The Trump campaign has been selling merchandise with the 45th president’s mugshot on it, including clothing, posters, beverage coolers, mugs, and more. The most recent items for sale are plastered with “Never Surrender!” and “Not Guilty”

Trump’s campaign website includes a note from the GOP presidential candidate to supporters that reads, “At the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME."

He called the left's targeting of him "election interference," arguing the indictments are really meant to "intimidate" voters. 

“But I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA," he continued. 

The end of his message asks those capable of financially supporting him for contributions. 

In addition to the Georgia indictment, Trump is facing charges over his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, accusations that he mishandled classified documents, and over a hush money payment to a porn star. 

