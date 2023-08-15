Here's What Trump Had to Say About the Georgia Indictment

Former President Donald Trump said it's a "dark period for our country" after the GOP presidential candidate was indicted for the fourth time Monday evening in the Georgia election probe.

"Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday, reacting to the news.

"The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump,’" he said, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

As he has long argued, the latest indictment is a “continuation of the greatest and longest-running Witch Hunt in American history.”

Trump and a number of his allies were hit with charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the election results, as Spencer reported on Monday.

"This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans—by a lot—and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls," Trump added.

His comments follow a lengthy statement his campaign released on Monday in response.