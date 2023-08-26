Thomas Massie Has Advice for Americans Amid Push to Bring Back Pandemic Measures

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) has offered freedom-loving Americans advice as mask mandates begin creeping back in some places across the country.

Morris Brown College in the Atlanta area brought back a “temporary” mask mandate recently, despite no cases being reported on campus. Additionally, a Hollywood studio, Lionsgate, is requiring that employees wear an N95 mask, while health care company Kaiser Permanente brought a mask mandate at its hospital and medical offices in Santa Rosa, California, "in response to this latest increase in COVID-19 cases.”

But the only way such efforts will come back is if Americans let them. Therefore, disobedience is necessary, Massie argued.

“If bureaucrats try to reinstate any COVID tyranny measures, resist them with a vengeance," he said on X. "Do not comply. They are not empowered by the Constitution to make laws that govern your lives, so it is they who will be engaged in disobedience."

Responding to one X user who pointed out no one has been held responsible, Massie said others would step up.

“Even if they are held accountable as they should be, there will be legions of others ready to take their places, UNLESS we all stop complying with their unconstitutional edicts and unscientific whims," the Republican argued.

The advice comes as media begin fearmongering over the rising COVID numbers while keeping viewers in the dark about what's really behind them.