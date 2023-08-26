This Is How Countries Fall
Remembering the 13 Fallen Heroes of Kabul
What Happened to Dems Under Obama Has Spread to the Republicans...And It's Not...
New Hampshire, Why Are You Doing This?
What I Saw in the Debate
John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant
FBI Found One of Its Own Employees Sexually Abusing Children
Don't Vote Democratic
Pakistan Stumbles and Bangladesh Takes Off
The Ravenous Wolves of Harvard
Government Agencies Run Amok, Including the FDA
The Biden Administration’s Antitrust Radicalism Reduces Consumer Satisfaction
The First Debate
This City Is Safe From the Left's Draconian COVID Mandates
Tipsheet

Thomas Massie Has Advice for Americans Amid Push to Bring Back Pandemic Measures

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 26, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) has offered freedom-loving Americans advice as mask mandates begin creeping back in some places across the country. 

Morris Brown College in the Atlanta area brought back a “temporary” mask mandate recently, despite no cases being reported on campus. Additionally, a Hollywood studio, Lionsgate, is requiring that employees wear an N95 mask, while health care company Kaiser Permanente brought a mask mandate at its hospital and medical offices in Santa Rosa, California, "in response to this latest increase in COVID-19 cases.” 

But the only way such efforts will come back is if Americans let them. Therefore, disobedience is necessary, Massie argued. 

“If bureaucrats try to reinstate any COVID tyranny measures, resist them with a vengeance," he said on X. "Do not comply. They are not empowered by the Constitution to make laws that govern your lives, so it is they who will be engaged in disobedience."

Responding to one X user who pointed out no one has been held responsible, Massie said others would step up. 

“Even if they are held accountable as they should be, there will be legions of others ready to take their places, UNLESS we all stop complying with their unconstitutional edicts and unscientific whims," the Republican argued. 

Recommended

John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant Sarah Arnold

The advice comes as media begin fearmongering over the rising COVID numbers while keeping viewers in the dark about what's really behind them. 

Tags: COVID-19 MASKS MASK MANDATES THOMAS MASSIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant Sarah Arnold
What Happened to Dems Under Obama Has Spread to the Republicans...And It's Not Good Matt Vespa
New Hampshire, Why Are You Doing This? Matt Vespa
The Biden Clan's Con Is Coming To An End Victor Davis Hanson
What I Saw in the Debate Mark Lewis
Kyle Rittenhouse Is Being Sued Again and the Lawyer Is Making Insane Claims Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant Sarah Arnold