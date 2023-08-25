The Biden Administration Climate Police Are Now Going After Ceiling Fans
Tipsheet

Carlos Santana Should Never Have Apologized for What He Said at a Recent Concert

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 25, 2023 10:00 AM
Jeffrey M. Boan

Musician Carlos Santana apologized Thursday for “insensitive comments” he made during a recent concert in New Jersey —a move critics say he should never have done.

While the left claims the singer's remarks were "anti-transgender," in reality they were simply biological facts. 

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” the guitarist said at the concert.

“Later on when you grow up, and you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good but you know it ain’t right, because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it,” he added. 

“Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business, I’m OK with that,” Santana said. "I'm OK with that."

Following criticism for speaking the truth, Santana posted an apology on Facebook. 

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments.They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended," he said.

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not," Santana continued. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."


