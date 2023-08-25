The Biden Administration Climate Police Are Now Going After Ceiling Fans
Tipsheet

Biden Ripped for the Timing of This Fundraising Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 25, 2023 9:00 AM

Critics are blasting President Biden for posting a fundraising tweet the same day his main political rival was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia.  

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Biden tweeted, sharing a link to his Act Blue donation page. On the website, supporters are called on to "donate...to fight back against MAGA Republicans." 

"We need to show that we can and will defeat MAGA Republicans in 2024. Will you donate to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's reelection campaign right now?"

The timing was not overlooked by X users. 

On Thursday, Trump was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on 13 felony counts relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. 

“This is a very sad day for America that should never happen,” Trump told reporters afterwards. 

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” he added.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

