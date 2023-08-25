Biden Ripped for the Timing of This Fundraising Tweet

Critics are blasting President Biden for posting a fundraising tweet the same day his main political rival was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Biden tweeted, sharing a link to his Act Blue donation page. On the website, supporters are called on to "donate...to fight back against MAGA Republicans."

"We need to show that we can and will defeat MAGA Republicans in 2024. Will you donate to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's reelection campaign right now?"

They’re bragging about it



They’re right up in your grill https://t.co/enW7zOHl55 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2023

Biden uses his party's arrest of Trump to raise campaign funds. https://t.co/oCdnwhVtqx — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 25, 2023

this is a flex. raw display of power laughing at you because they are completely above the law. it’s a joke to them. and you will obey or face life-ruining consequences. https://t.co/OISXO5BQu2 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 24, 2023

Biden posted this as his chief political rival got booked.



Again.



By another Democrat prosecutor



In another Democrat hellhole.



After colluding with the Biden Justice Department.



It’s long past time for House Republicans to open an impeachment inquiry.



On Biden and Garland. https://t.co/RRDY2eNqlF — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 25, 2023

On Thursday, Trump was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on 13 felony counts relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

“This is a very sad day for America that should never happen,” Trump told reporters afterwards.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” he added.



