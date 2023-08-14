The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden Probe

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 14, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The president’s response to the probe into his son Hunter Biden could be politically damaging, an NBC political analyst suggested on Sunday’s episode of “Meet the Press.”

During a discussion about how Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter, host Chuck Todd acknowledged it’s becoming a concern among voters.  

"President Biden’s handling of the case has raised questions at a time when voters already have doubts about his age and political standing. Biden brought his son to a state dinner just two days after the plea deal that has since collapsed was announced, and he has repeatedly defended him, denying wrongdoing altogether even though Hunter Biden himself has pled guilty," Todd said.

NBC political analyst Brendan Buck argued the White House needs to take the investigation “more seriously than what they’re doing.” 

"It was very easy for a long time for Democrats to just say, well that's stuff on the crazy right…and now if it's going to be in trial, it’s going to be in front-page news everywhere. I think they can appreciate that this could damage him pretty seriously," he said. 

The appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden has been met with widespread criticism on the right. 

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on X,  formerly known as Twitter. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky also blasted the move by the DOJ. 

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about,” Comer said in a statement. “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”

