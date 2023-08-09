Why People Are Talking About Mike Pence's Energy Ad...and Not in a Good Way

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s new ad touting his energy plan is causing a buzz on social media, but not for the reasons the GOP presidential candidate might hope.

In the ad, Pence steps out of a red pickup truck at a gas station as he discusses President Biden’s “war on energy.”

“Hey, everybody. Mike Pence here,” he says as he steps out of the vehicle.

“Remember $2-a-gallon gas? I do,” Pence continues as he inserts the nozzle into the tank. “And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy. Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60 percent, electricity prices are up 25 percent."

As critics pointed out, Pence carries on with his energy pitch without ever selecting a fuel grade or pumping gas.

“Joe Biden’s war on energy is causing real hardship for working families, small businesses and family farms,” he says. “But we’ve got a plan to relieve all that. We just unveiled a Pence energy plan that will not only put our country back on a path to energy independence, but by 2040, we will reclaim America’s role as the leading producer of energy in the world.”

You forgot to select the fuel type, that is why it is beeping in the background. An easy mistake to make if you have lived in a bubble your whole life. https://t.co/1dWEzr7hB1 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) August 8, 2023

Mike Pence lets the "select a grade" beeper sound the whole time he pretends to pump gas https://t.co/ZZjbgAiT8D pic.twitter.com/LHsyKbb8h5 — ᴍʏ ᴡɪʟʟᴏᴡ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ🇺🇲 (@MyWillowMemes) August 8, 2023

Pro Tip: If you pay for gas and select your grade, the pump will stop making that beeping sound, Mr. Normal Every Day American Guy https://t.co/GTkr93ayLl — Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV) August 9, 2023

Pence's energy plan comes after he qualified for the first Republican primary debate on August 23.