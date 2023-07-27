Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter After Plea Deal Debacle?
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden
For Democrats, There Aren’t Many Reasons to Be Excited for 2024. Could This...
Here's What Trump Lawyers Were Told During Meeting With the Special Counsel’s Office
Afghan Vets Testify About SecDef Austin Having 'No Regrets' With Kabul Withdrawal
Wesley Hunt Goes on the Warpath Over Men Changing in Women's Locker Rooms
Here We Go Again With the 'Biden Just Loves His Son' Narrative
The Lie About Florida Schools and Slavery Gets Completely Exposed
Would DeSantis Consider RFK Jr. to Be His VP Pick? The Governor Responds.
Facebook Files: Chairman Jordan Reveals Damning Information of Big Tech Collusion to Censo...
You Won’t Believe How Much Dylan Mulvaney is Charging to Speak at Colleges...
Majority of Voters in This State Don't Support Allowing Trans Athletes in Women's...
The NYT's Hit Piece on Florida's COVID Policies Buries the Lede
Some 'Private Citizen': Motorcade for Hunter Biden Gets People Talking
Tipsheet

There Were Some Shocking Revelations That Came Out of the UFO Hearing

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 27, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, a former military intelligence official said the U.S. government was in possession of "nonhuman biologics," just one of many shocking revelations made during the hearing. 

Based on information from interviews with 40 witnesses, former Air Force officer-turned-whistleblower David Grusch said the government has been keeping information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, UAPs as the military calls them, for years.

Grusch testified along with two former Navy fighter pilots—Ryan Graves and David Fravor, both of whom said they encountered UAPs. 

“As we convene here, UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported,” Graves said. “Sightings are not rare or isolated.”

Both pilots said what they witnessed far surpassed current technological capabilities. 

When questioned by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Grusch confirmed that the craft the government possessed contained "non-human biologics" and that he knows their "exact location," information he gave to the inspector general. 

Recommended

Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown

Another shocking revelation from the hearing came when Grusch said multiple colleagues were harmed by UAP activity. 

"Has any of the activity been aggressive, been hostile,"  asked Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri. 

"I know of multiple colleagues of mine that got physically injured, and the activity..." he responded, before the lawmaker sought clarification. 

"By UAPs or by people within the federal government?" 

"Both," Grusch said.

He reiterated this point to Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee. 

The whistleblower admitted being afraid for his own life by coming forward. 

Grusch also told Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz that there is a "'misappropriation of funds' going toward advanced tech programs."

The issue is one that's united members of both parties, with lawmakers now looking at how to further investigate the allegations presented in the hearing. 

"We're going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this," Burchett said. 

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich
Turley Identifies the One Charge the White House ‘Most Fears’ Against Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
The Most National Review Column Ever Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Trump Lawyers Were Told During Meeting With the Special Counsel’s Office Spencer Brown
Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter After Plea Deal Debacle? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown