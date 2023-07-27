There Were Some Shocking Revelations That Came Out of the UFO Hearing

Testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, a former military intelligence official said the U.S. government was in possession of "nonhuman biologics," just one of many shocking revelations made during the hearing.

Based on information from interviews with 40 witnesses, former Air Force officer-turned-whistleblower David Grusch said the government has been keeping information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, UAPs as the military calls them, for years.

WATCH: Opening Statement from David Grusch, Former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense at hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) #UFOHearings pic.twitter.com/EVo9W0Ulce — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

Grusch testified along with two former Navy fighter pilots—Ryan Graves and David Fravor, both of whom said they encountered UAPs.

“As we convene here, UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported,” Graves said. “Sightings are not rare or isolated.”

Both pilots said what they witnessed far surpassed current technological capabilities.

David Grusch, a member of a previous Pentagon task force that investigated UFOs, says the US Govt is in possession of UFOs



“I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the inspector general.”pic.twitter.com/wWTT23ctuK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 26, 2023

When questioned by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Grusch confirmed that the craft the government possessed contained "non-human biologics" and that he knows their "exact location," information he gave to the inspector general.

.@RepNancyMace asks about extraterrestrials: "If you believe we have crashed craft...do we have the bodies of the pilots...?"



David Grusch: "As I've stated...biologics came with some of these recoveries."



Mace: "Were they Human or non-human?"



Grusch: "Non-human." pic.twitter.com/TJVbIRp4jw — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

👀 Fmr. Intelligence Officer David Grusch Says the U.S Government is in Possession of UAP's



"I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the Inspector General" pic.twitter.com/ZpAXk4L7wv — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 26, 2023

Another shocking revelation from the hearing came when Grusch said multiple colleagues were harmed by UAP activity.

"Has any of the activity been aggressive, been hostile," asked Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri.

"I know of multiple colleagues of mine that got physically injured, and the activity..." he responded, before the lawmaker sought clarification.

"By UAPs or by people within the federal government?"

"Both," Grusch said.

Fmr. Intelligence Officer David Grusch Says He Personally Witnessed 'Very Disturbing' Injuries to His Colleagues by UAP's



"I know of multiple colleagues of mine that got physically injured...The activity that I personally witnessed...was very disturbing" pic.twitter.com/6f3zR5Sfou — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 26, 2023

He reiterated this point to Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

Eye-opening clip from UFO hearing!



Tim Bruchett: "Have you had any personal knowledge of people that have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrials or their techenology?



Grusch: "Yes...personally."



Bruchett: "Has anyone been murdered?"… pic.twitter.com/WL4IUj5qBy — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) July 26, 2023

The whistleblower admitted being afraid for his own life by coming forward.

Quick reminder that Grusch flat-out stated under oath that he is in fear of his life, because of the information he is bringing to light. #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/5BBR2bsMfA — Ben Lumen (@BenLumen) July 27, 2023

Grusch also told Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz that there is a "'misappropriation of funds' going toward advanced tech programs."

The moment Grusch declared knowledge of Special Access Programs that:



- Involve non-human technology

- Are unsanctioned and above congressional oversight

- Use misappropriated funds

- Involve private aerospace companies



Illegal, in other words.#ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/fySnapMDzU — Ben Lumen (@BenLumen) July 26, 2023

The issue is one that's united members of both parties, with lawmakers now looking at how to further investigate the allegations presented in the hearing.

"We're going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this," Burchett said.