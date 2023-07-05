Indiana Jones & the Wine Women’s Mid-Life Crisis
Is Trump Backtracking on Ballot Harvesting?
Wait...Meghan Markle's Podcast Was Fake?
Why Merrick Garland Should Pay Attention to What Happens on July 6
Why the Alarms Are Sounding Off in the Ron DeSantis Camp
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law
I'm Fighting to Save Girls' Sports for My Daughters and Yours
AP Ripped for Independence Day Report on 'Patriots'
Suddenly, Hunter Biden's 'Love Child' Is News
All Racism Is Evil, Supreme Court Rules
Biden in the Wind
A Post-Clemency Prosecution Shines a Light on a Broken System
North Carolina 12-Week Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect
The Backlash Against the 303 Creative Case Is Getting Crazy
Tipsheet

Former President of Anheuser-Busch Sales Has a Message for Current CEO

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 05, 2023 7:30 AM
Townhall Media

It’s time for Anheuser-Busch’s board to ask CEO Brendan Whitworth to step down over his handling of the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, the company’s former president of sales and distribution Anson Frericks said. 

Writing in the Daily Mail, Frericks noted the Independence Day weekend is “make or break,” but “it looks like the battle has already been lost.”

Whitworth’s responses have “predictably weak and indecisive” and he “should have had the wisdom to do weeks ago” what Mulvaney did last week—“cut ties.”

In a video posted on social media, the transgender activist blasted Bud Light for ghosting him: “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all.” 

Whitworth’s response sticking to the script—that the company “will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers,” meant “absolutely nothing,” Frericks argued. And he even bombed an interview he did right before the holiday weekend when he couldn’t even give a decisive answer over whether the company would again partner with Mulvaney. 

Why didn’t he do that? According to Frericks, "Because he’s been paralyzed by corporate America’s forced adoption of ‘stakeholder’ capitalism, which preaches to companies about why they must serve activists, politicians, non-governmental organizations and all manner of interests – anyone really apart from their shareholders and customers!" 

Recommended

Wait...Meghan Markle's Podcast Was Fake? Matt Vespa

He continued, "now, large asset managers, otherwise known as ‘The Big Three’ call the shots.

"Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street manage over $20 trillion," Frericks added. "They’re the largest shareholders in most publicly traded companies – and they were also the key architects of ‘stakeholder’ capitalism, with their now infamous ‘diversity and inclusion’ targets. Whitworth and other CEOs like him are their mouthpieces." 

But it’s ordinary Americans who are the “real shareholders” and they should demand Whitworth’s resignation.

“Whitworth has clearly shown himself to be incapable of solving the Mulvaney crisis,” Frericks said. “He's had multiple chances and he's failed. It's time he did the right thing and stepped aside to make way for someone capable of righting the sinking Bud Light ship.”


Tags: LGBT BUD LIGHT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait...Meghan Markle's Podcast Was Fake? Matt Vespa
Why Merrick Garland Should Pay Attention to What Happens on July 6 Matt Vespa
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson
Why the Alarms Are Sounding Off in the Ron DeSantis Camp Matt Vespa
AP Ripped for Independence Day Report on 'Patriots' Leah Barkoukis
Suddenly, Hunter Biden's 'Love Child' Is News Tim Graham

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Wait...Meghan Markle's Podcast Was Fake? Matt Vespa