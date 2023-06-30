The SCOTUS Ruling Brings Out Affirmative Racism in the Press
Supreme Court Ends the Last Vestige of 'Systemic Racism' in America
Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions...
Avoiding Debate Debacles With the Liberal Media
Even Criminals Get Due Process. Why Don’t These Innocent Americans?
The Arc of the Moral Universe Just Wobbles Around
Americans Have Never Been Less Threatened by 'Extreme Weather'
Let’s Trade Pessimism for Patriotism on Independence Day
A Fundamentally Important Question for Independence Day
The Land of the Free
White House Accused of Deleting Heated Exchange Between Karine Jean-Pierre and Reporter
Mayor Eric Adams Resorts to Blaming Problems He Created on Race, Accuses Woman...
Fetterman's Approval Rating Reaches Biden-Level Lows
Over 250 Hollywood Elitists Sign a Petition to Support Democrats' Agenda of Mutilating...
Tipsheet

Anheuser-Busch Hits Back After Dylan Mulvaney Skewers Bud Light for Ghosting Him

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 30, 2023 7:00 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney spoke out about the fallout from his partnership with Bud Light and criticized the brand for how it has treated him ever since. 

"I built my platform on being honest with you and what I'm about to tell you might sound like old news," Mulvaney began. "But you know that feeling when you have something uncomfy sitting on your chest. Well, that's how I feel right now. So this feels like the right thing to do."

Mulvaney said one would expect that given the level of backlash, that their partnership would have been much bigger than just an Instagram ad and sending him a beer can with his face on it. 

"I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined and I should have made this video months ago but I didn't," he said. "I was scared and I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired."

The trans influencer said he hoped the whole ordeal would have blown over by now but it hasn’t, and in the meantime, he’s been afraid to leave his house, has been followed, and ridiculed in public. 

“I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney also said he has waited to hear from Bud Light amid the ordeal, but that hasn’t happened.

Recommended

Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case Leah Barkoukis

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney said, “because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.”

He added: “And the hate doesn't end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And we're customers, too."

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told The Washington Post, “The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority,” but did not comment on whether anyone reached out to Mulvaney privately amid the boycott. 

The spokesperson also emphasized it is “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community."


Tags: BUD LIGHT DYLAN MULVANEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case Leah Barkoukis
Did Gavin Newsom Come Up With the Most Hysterical Response to the End of Affirmative Action Yet? Rebecca Downs
White House Accused of Deleting Heated Exchange Between Karine Jean-Pierre and Reporter Sarah Arnold
Clarence Thomas' Concurring Opinion on Affirmative Action Is Incredible Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Exclusive On-Set Interview With Nicolle Wallace Ended As You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Over 250 Hollywood Elitists Sign a Petition to Support Democrats' Agenda of Mutilating Children Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case Leah Barkoukis