Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
'Bidenomics': Independence Day Cookouts Up 14 Percent Since 2021
This Fourth of July Should Be About Fireworks, The Constitution, And The SCOTUS...
'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster
A Step Toward True Equality
Bidenomics Is a Big Bust
Ingratitude Multiplied by 247 Years
Children's Hospital Caught Trans-ing Kids No Longer No. 1 for Pediatric Care
Angel Mom: DeSantis Will Stop the Invasion and Secure Our Border
Stop Calling Everyone Grifters
Not for Sale: God's Children
An Immigrant’s Plea to Preserve the American Dream This Independence Day
Only Christianity Fully Reflects America’s Founding
Mr. Pendleton’s Museum
Tipsheet

Why 10 States Want to Sue the EPA Over Wood-Fired Stoves

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 04, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File

Climate warriors are after gas stoves, they’re coming for New York City’s iconic pizza establishments over coal and wood-powered ovens, and now, their sights are set on the way many Americans heat their homes.

Ten states are planning to sue the Biden administration for allowing consumers to continue using wood-burning stoves due to their impact on the environment. 

"If newer wood heaters do not meet cleaner standards, then programs to change out old wood heaters may provide little health benefits at significant public cost," reads a 60-day notice of intent sent to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The states planning to sue are: Alaska, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

They allege that the EPA’s current standards aren’t good enough and that even if they were, the agency’s testing and certification program is so ineffective that it has failed to ensure those standards.

The EPA declined to comment on pending litigation. [...]

The EPA’s Office of Inspector General, in a report released in February, found the EPA’s 2015 performance standards for residential wood heaters was flawed and said the agency has “approved methods that lack clarity and allow too much flexibility.”

“As a result, certification tests may not be accurate, do not reflect real-world conditions, and may result in some wood heaters being certified for sale that emit too much particulate-matter pollution,” the report said. (AP)

Recommended

This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed. Matt Vespa

The left's continued targeting of affordable and reliable energy sources in the U.S. comes as China signed off on building the equivalent of approximately two new coal plants per week in 2022 and as the eastern third of America has been blanketed in recent weeks by smoke from the Canadian wildfires. 

Tags: CLIMATE ALARMISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed. Matt Vespa
'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster Byron York
How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plans to Limit the Power of the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
Aftershocks From the Bud Light Debacle Brad Slager
One of the Prosecutors in Hunter Biden Probe Certainly Looks to Have a Conflict of Interest Rebecca Downs
In Congress, July 4, 1776 Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed. Matt Vespa