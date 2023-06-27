'Give Us Pizza or Give Us Death!': NYC's Proposed Regulations Spark Fury

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went nuclear on the radical rules drafted by the Big Apple’s Department of Environmental Protection that would force establishments using coal and wood-fired ovens to cut down on carbon emissions by up to 75 percent.

While the move would not force the businesses to shut down, the proposed rules, drafted to comply with a 2015 law, could force the shops to buy pricey emission-control devices, according to the New York Post.

“You’re gonna come after pizzerias for f—king global warming?” Portnoy asked rhetorically. “Are you f—king nuts?”

The proposed regulations would impact less than 100 business, but among them are some of the most iconic pizzerias in the city.

“You know what pizzerias use coal ovens,” Portnoy said. “All the best, all the best.”

“Any pizza place that you’re like ‘oh, this is Manhattan, this is old school, this is what people think about when they think of NYC,’ they have a coal oven,” Portnoy added.

Some pizzeria owners also say the environmental rules could change the taste of the pizza.

Portnoy’s video comes after an enraged New York City man threw slices over the gate at city hall in protest.

“The woke-ass idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it. We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over the city yesterday, in public, in front of children,” he said, referring to pride parade.

“We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever,” he continued. “We are being in invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans. Our teachers and first responder heroes who were fired, still not compensated because they didn’t take the Fauci injection.”

The man then addressed the war on pizza.

“Our city schools produce the dumbest kids and the woke-ass punks who run New York City are afraid of pizza… It’s a damn shame. You heard of the Boston Tea Party. This is the New York Pizza Party. Give us pizza or give us death!”

Patriot artist @ScottLoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crackdown on coal & wood fired pizza ovens



As he throws slices, he yells “give us pizza or give us death”😂



Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?!

pic.twitter.com/10haZI3u9d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 26, 2023

Portnoy said he is not above making threats in this case.

“If they come after John’s of Bleecker I will come for their throat and I will never let go until I squeeze the life out of them,” Portnoy warned. “Leave the f—king pizzerias alone.”

Warning: Strong language



