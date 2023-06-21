Hawai'i Is Pretty Cool and Totally in The Chi-Coms’ Crosshairs
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were...
Jim Jordan Mocks Sheila Jackson Lee's 'Ridiculous' Attempt to Smear Durham
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off.
Trump Executed His Strategy to Survive His Indictments Politically...and It's Worked Out
Top Obama Aide Tried to Invoke Jesus Christ Into the Illegal Immigration Debate....
CBP Releases Border Encounter Numbers for When Title 42 Was Lifted
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip...
Latest Numbers Show 'Biggest Weekly Fall' Since Bud Light Boycott Began
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To...
DeSantis Continues to Call Out Democratic Failures in California, This Time From San...
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden
Consistent Christians Oppose Abortion
Three Questions for Biden’s Newest Regulator
Tipsheet

OceanGate CEO Explains Why He Didn't Want to Hire Experienced 'Ex-Military Submariners'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 21, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ed Komenda

In video being shared on social media, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is aboard the missing vessel, explains why the company didn’t want to hire experienced sub operators. 

"When I started the business, one of the things you'll find, there are other sub-operators out there but they typically have gentleman who are ex-military submariners and you'll see a whole bunch of 50-year-old white guys," Rush told Teledyne Marine in a Zoom interview. 
 
"I wanted our team to be younger, to be inspirational and I'm not going to inspire a 16-year-old to go pursue marine technology but a 25-year-old, you know, who's a subpilot or a platform operator or one of our techs can be inspirational," continued Rush, who’s onboard with British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and Paul Henry Nargeolet. "So we've really tried to get very intelligent, motivated, younger individuals involved because we're doing things that are completely new."
 
He continued: "We're taking approaches that are used largely in the aerospace industry, is related to safety and some of the preponderance of checklists things we do for risk assessments and things like that, that are more aviation related than ocean related and we can train people to do that. We can train someone to pilot the sub, we use a game controller so anybody can drive the sub."

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown

While rescue efforts have been unsuccessful thus far, banging sounds were detected on sonar, helping crews focus their search. In the meantime, however, oxygen supplies are quickly running out. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell
When This Word Appears THREE Times in the Titanic Submersible Waiver, Maybe You Shouldn't Go Matt Vespa
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To... Guy Benson
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip Has Enraged Beijing Leah Barkoukis
NJ GOP Mayor Gets the Julius Caesar Treatment From His Own Party Over Pride Flag Controversy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown