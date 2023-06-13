MTG to Walensky: Will You Be on Pfizer or Moderna's Board When You Step Down?

Outgoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday to answer a range of questions from lawmakers about the agency’s policies and decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman James Comer pressed Walensky about whether the agency worked with social media companies to censor objections to the vaccine online. Instead of answering, however, Walensky evaded the question by pointing to ongoing litigation.

“Did the CDC work with private companies to influence the censorship of dissent about vaccines?" Comer wondered.

"That topic is one that is under litigation in the courts so I will not be speaking to that," Walensky replied. "The most important thing that has gotten us out of this pandemic is our vaccine and how well they work and how safe they are."

🚨🚨🚨@CDCDirector Walensky hides behind the guise of ligation to avoid answering Oversight Chairman @RepJamesComer's questions.



Rep. Comer: Did @CDCgov work with social media companies to censor dissent about vaccines?



Dir. Walensky: *excuses, excuses, excuses* pic.twitter.com/HoGMeHc7o9 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 13, 2023

Republican lawmakers also questioned Walensky about how much pressure the agency faced from teachers unions and how much influence American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten had with her personally. Last week, newly revealed texts between the two showed them discussing sections of the school reopening guideline that concerned the union, which was ultimately changed.

🚨BREAKING🚨@CDCDirector Walensky confirms @RWeingarten pushed for prolonged school closures that harmed America’s children.



Chairman @RepBradWenstrup: Did @AFTunion promote a trigger to close schools and keep kids out of the classroom?



Director Walensky: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/lfVxz15tNC — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 13, 2023

WATCH: Despite letting @RWeingarten rewrite the CDC’s school reopening guidance, @CDCDirector Walensky downplays the role of @RWeingarten while also admitting they were “essential implementing partners”: pic.twitter.com/aTETb226uu — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) June 13, 2023





WATCH: @RepDLesko presses @CDCDirector Walensky for her unjustifiable communication with teacher union boss @RWeingarten: pic.twitter.com/lE0AZ2zt4k — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) June 13, 2023

Rep. Jim Jordan also confronted Walensky about her previous statements about the vaccine that he said misled the American people.

Jim Jordan holds Rochelle Walensky accountable:



"You said vaccinated people do not carry the virus."

pic.twitter.com/LEmIFa1R4E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 13, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, pressed her on reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, including for myocarditis, miscarriages, and stillbirths, which she called a "largely ignored issue."

WATCH: Full exchange between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.@RepMTG: "I'd be happy to have our staff educate your staff."@CDCDirector: "I don't want my staff educated. You should educate the American people about what you've done." pic.twitter.com/hDGyq2gBuk — CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2023

Greene ended her time with a fiery question about where Walensky plans to get a job when she's done.

"Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna? Because you've done one hell of a job at making sure that they've made a lot of money," she said.

🔥 MTG Asks CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Which Vaccine Company She is Going to Work For After She Leaves the CDC



"Now that you're going to be leaving the CDC pretty soon, what job are you going to take? Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna because… pic.twitter.com/K9mUwIrtJ8 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 13, 2023





Vaccine manufactures sure got a return on their investment!



Walensky pushed the vaccines on everyone, including "pregnant people" (WOMEN), while completely ignoring the drastic increase in miscarriages and still births.



I wonder where she’ll be working after CDC? pic.twitter.com/4PWEYvQj9w — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 13, 2023

Walensky, whose last day with the agency is June 30, said she doesn't have plans after she steps down.