Tipsheet

Here's How Trump Responded to Latest Indictment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 09, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former President Trump Donald Trump released a video response on Thursday evening after being indicted for a second time, blasting the move as “election interference at the highest level.” 

“Very sadly we’re a nation in decline, and yet they go after a popular president,” he said.

“It’s been going on for seven years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happening," Trump continues. "I’m an innocent man, I’m an innocent person, and they had the Mueller hoax, the Mueller report, and that came out no collusion after two and a half years. That was set up by Hillary Clinton Democrats, but this is what they do. This is what they do so well. If they would devote their energies to honesty and integrity, it would be a lot better for our country. They could do a lot better, they could do a lot of great things.”

Trump argues he’s being targeted because he’s ahead in the polls against both President Biden and other GOP presidential contenders.

“This is warfare for the law and we can’t let it happen,” he adds. “Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump, weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponing the FBI. We can’t let this continue to go on because it’s ripping our country to shreds.”

The 45th president goes on to argue the charges against him are a “hoax" and an effort to "destroy a reputation so they can win an election.”

“So I just want to tell you, I’m an innocent man, I did nothing wrong, and we’ll fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years,” he concluded. “We’re a failing nation and this is what they do. I’m an innocent man. We will prove that again. Seven years of proving it and here we go again. Very unfair, but that’s the way it is.”

In addition to the pinned video message, Trump's Truth Social page is full of responses Trump reposted from Republican lawmakers on Twitter who have been pointing out why the timing of the indictment is suspect, as Katie reported, and calling the U.S. a "banana republic."  

