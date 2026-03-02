U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has successfully sunk all Iranian naval ships stationed in the Gulf of Oman as Operation Epic Fury has entered its third day.

Advertisement

Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global… pic.twitter.com/nzdkMVMqZC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

Congrats to @IRIran_Military, whose navy is now newly formed reefs. pic.twitter.com/Ptrpc6eaUn — SafetySwipe (@SafetyNotorious) February 28, 2026

#BREAKING: The U.S. military has sunken all 11 Iranian military ships in the Gulf of Oman. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 2, 2026

Footage released by CENTCOM showed the sinking of the IRIS Jamaran, an Iranian anti-submarine frigate that became operational in 2010. The ship was sunk while in port at Konarak Naval Base.

Footage of US forces (likely US Navy) sinking the Iranian Navy Moudge-class frigate IRIS Jamaran at Konarak Naval Base. pic.twitter.com/gjMlXBWgEi — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 2, 2026

Also destroyed by American forces was the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, a UAV carrier ship that was converted from a cargo ship and launched in February of last year. According to the Iranian admiralty, it was capable of operating “guided subsurface vessels.” The ship is estimated to have been in the Persian Gulf at the time of its destruction.

BREAKING 🔴🔴



Report from Iran: The Iranian drone carrier “Bagheri Carrier” was struck directly by U.S. forces and subsequently sunk.



Still waiting for further confirmation. pic.twitter.com/axWdac6OHQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026

President Trump and the White House reiterated on Monday that a key strategic objective of Operation Epic Fury was the total destruction of Iranian naval forces.

.@POTUS: "Our objectives are clear. First, we're destroying Iran's missile capabilities... Second, we're annihilating their navy... Third, we're ensuring that the world's number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon... And finally, we're ensuring that the… pic.twitter.com/Ib050KttSB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 2, 2026

On Saturday, President Trump released a statement laying out clear objectives to the American people for Operation Epic Fury.



Let me reiterate them:



Destroy the Iranian regime’s missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.



Annihilate the Iranian regime’s Navy.… https://t.co/HPi9af6Q3i — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 2, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New satellite images show the aftermath of MULTIPLE Iranian ships which were absolutely ANNIHILATED by the US military



President Trump said one of his goals was to destroy Iran's Navy.



And it looks like he's done just that. pic.twitter.com/zWrcpsHsiX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 2, 2026

Advertisement

11 total Iranian ships have reportedly been sunk in the Gulf of Oman alone. Other strikes on targets located in the Persian Gulf has been widely reported as well.

Satellite imagery from @Planet shows Bandar Abbas naval base in Iran partially covered in black smoke following reported strikes



(02 March 2026, 10:58UTC) pic.twitter.com/idDAVJxY3X — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) March 2, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.