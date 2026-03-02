John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 02, 2026 4:00 PM
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has successfully sunk all Iranian naval ships stationed in the Gulf of Oman as Operation Epic Fury has entered its third day.

Footage released by CENTCOM showed the sinking of the IRIS Jamaran, an Iranian anti-submarine frigate that became operational in 2010. The ship was sunk while in port at Konarak Naval Base.

Also destroyed by American forces was the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, a UAV carrier ship that was converted from a cargo ship and launched in February of last year. According to the Iranian admiralty, it was capable of operating “guided subsurface vessels.” The ship is estimated to have been in the Persian Gulf at the time of its destruction.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Related:

IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OMAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

President Trump and the White House reiterated on Monday that a key strategic objective of Operation Epic Fury was the total destruction of Iranian naval forces.

11 total Iranian ships have reportedly been sunk in the Gulf of Oman alone. Other strikes on targets located in the Persian Gulf has been widely reported as well.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Six U.S. Service Members Killed: CENTCOM Provides Update Over First 48 Hours of Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace Dmitri Bolt
John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement Dmitri Bolt

