GOP Congressman Makes Retirement Announcement

Republican Congressman Chris Stewart of Utah announced Wednesday he will resign from Congress.

Stewart, who was first elected to Congress in 2013, cited his wife’s health as the reason for his upcoming departure.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” he said in a statement. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.”

It's been one of the great honors of my life to represent Utah in the People's House.



God bless you all, and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/rEeg6G2ry3 — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) May 31, 2023

No other details about his wife’s condition were released and he did not say when he would officially step down.

Whenever it does occur, the seat will be filled through a special election, according to Utah law.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wished him well and expressed his confidence that the seat would remain in GOP control.

“For more than a decade, Utah’s 2nd district has had a selfless public servant in @RepChrisStewart. I wish him and his wife Evie health and blessings as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

For more than a decade, Utah’s 2nd district has had a selfless public servant in @RepChrisStewart. I wish him and his wife Evie health and blessings as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. https://t.co/KQ5U05kVWe — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 31, 2023

Speaker McCarthy confirms that GOP Rep. Chris Stewart is resigning from Congress, due to his wife's health issues.



"At this moment right now his spouse needs him. So he's made that decision. It was not an easy decision for him," he said. "But we will continue to hold that seat.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 31, 2023



