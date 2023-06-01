What’s The Plan, Ronna?
You're Not Going to Be Able to Keep Your Job in Broadcast Media...
Sick of the Moral Preening of Conservatives After Every Loss
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up?
The Supreme Court Finally Reins in EPA Water Czars
Raising the Debt Ceiling is Nothing but Government Theft
Death of the Professions
Yes We Fight, But Not With the Weapons of the World
Protecting our Kids’ Mental Health by Protecting their Sexual Health
Some Democrats Give Hypocrisy A Bad Name On Education
Time to Fully Support Our Drug Enforcers – If Not Now, When?
A Conversation With Lt. Col. Oliver North
The Founders and Religious Liberty
CUNY Law: A Graduation Under Siege
Tipsheet

GOP Congressman Makes Retirement Announcement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 01, 2023 7:30 AM

Republican Congressman Chris Stewart of Utah announced Wednesday he will resign from Congress.

Stewart, who was first elected to Congress in 2013, cited his wife’s health as the reason for his upcoming departure.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” he said in a statement. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.”

No other details about his wife’s condition were released and he did not say when he would officially step down. 

Whenever it does occur, the seat will be filled through a special election, according to Utah law. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wished him well and expressed his confidence that the seat would remain in GOP control.  

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson

“For more than a decade, Utah’s 2nd district has had a selfless public servant in @RepChrisStewart. I wish him and his wife Evie health and blessings as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives,” McCarthy said on Twitter. 


Tags: RETIREMENT CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
What’s The Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
The Anniversary the Media Would Prefer You Forget Ann Coulter
You're Not Going to Be Able to Keep Your Job in Broadcast Media If You Drop That Word Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Finally Shares How He Feels About the Debt Ceiling Deal Matt Vespa
Sick of the Moral Preening of Conservatives After Every Loss Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson