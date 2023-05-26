Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data
Special Counsel Durham to Testify on Bombshell Report Next Month
What's With All These People Trying to Crash Into the Houses of Heads...
Why Is the Trump Legal Team Requesting a Meeting with AG Merrick Garland?
Who Is Crossing the Border Now That Title 42 Is Gone?
Photos: Florida National Guard Helps Texas Troops Secure the Border
'A Great Day for Life': South Carolina Governor Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban Into...
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June
Surprise: Debt Conversation Brings More Pointless 'Tax-the-Rich' Talk
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From...
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican
Iran's Mullahs on Killing Spree
The Not So Unique Hungarian Schizophrenia
Why Biden’s Latest Gun Control Push Will Backfire Too
Tipsheet

DeSantis's Response to Allegations He's an Establishment Republican Is 'Pure Gold'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 26, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down allegations he is an “establishment Republican,” giving Newsmax host Eric Bolling a list of what he’s done in Florida to prove his conservative credentials.  

“What do you tell the folks, the Trump voters who say Ron DeSantis is lining up with the establishment wing of the party, the Karl Roves, the Paul Ryans over at Fox, and they’re very concerned about that,” Bolling asked.

"I have not spoken to Paul Ryan since I’ve been governor. I've met Karl Rove once in my life. They are not involved in my political operation so that’s just manufactured garbage that people put out there online,” he responded.

“You also look at my record,” DeSantis continued. “How many establishment Republicans would have sent illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard? How many establishment Republicans would have stood up against Disney? How many establishment Republicans would have signed the bill that I just signed to ban land purchases from people affiliated with the CCP in the state of Florida? We're now being sued by the ACLU for that. How many establishment Republicans would have leaned in to support our children against the pronoun Olympics. We banned the pronoun Olympics in our schools were the first state to do that. How many establishment Republicans would have banned gender transition surgeries for minors? We not only would take the doctor’s medical license, we’ll put the doctor in jail if they’re mutilating minors. So, on every issue, the kind of the old guard of the Republican Party would have shied away from in a New York minute, I’m not only leaning into them, I’m winning against the media and the left. We say Florida is the place where woke goes to die because we’ve defeated the left on all these fronts. And my pledge if I’m elected president after two terms we will leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history.”

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson

The full interview, where DeSantis addresses his rocky presidential rollout on Twitter and how he and Trump differ on policies, among other questions, is available below. 




Tags: GOP RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican Rebecca Downs
The Case for Ron DeSantis Josh Hammer
Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data Katie Pavlich
The Left Has Pushed the Envelope Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson