In Undercover Video, Fetterman Staffer Exposes the Senator's True Views of the Second Amendment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 25, 2023 11:00 AM
A special assistant to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has revealed to an undercover O’Keefe Media Group journalist that the lawmaker would likely “be OK with overturning the Second Amendment” and “would prefer nobody have guns at all,” despite owning them. 

Last year, in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Fetterman argued “Democrats need to be ruthless” in pursuing gun control restrictions. 

In the undercover tape, the Democrat operative reiterated that his boss is “100 percent for gun control, banning automatic weapons, all that s***."

Borwegen also revealed how “everybody wants a f***ing story" on his boss but interviews are only given to select journalists "who will like paint the narrative the way we want."

He even goes on to name some of these "puppets":

Borwegen's revelation comes after a Washington Post reporter was forced to delete a tweet that included an alleged quote from Fetterman after many pointed out it hardly matched what the senator actually said. 

The journalist blamed Fetterman's office for giving him the quote.

James O'Keefe eventually caught up with Borwegen to ask about his comments but the staffer ignored him and walked away. 


Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT JOHN FETTERMAN

