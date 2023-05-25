In Undercover Video, Fetterman Staffer Exposes the Senator's True Views of the Second Amendment

A special assistant to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has revealed to an undercover O’Keefe Media Group journalist that the lawmaker would likely “be OK with overturning the Second Amendment” and “would prefer nobody have guns at all,” despite owning them.

Last year, in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Fetterman argued “Democrats need to be ruthless” in pursuing gun control restrictions.

In the undercover tape, the Democrat operative reiterated that his boss is “100 percent for gun control, banning automatic weapons, all that s***."

ANOTHER ONE: Special Assistant to @JohnFetterman says his boss is “okay with overturning the Second Amendment” and handpicked journalists like @karaswisher “will say exactly what you f***ing want them to. #RealJohnFettermanpic.twitter.com/vVhlPaZ4EA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 23, 2023

Borwegen also revealed how “everybody wants a f***ing story" on his boss but interviews are only given to select journalists "who will like paint the narrative the way we want."

He even goes on to name some of these "puppets":

Borwegen's revelation comes after a Washington Post reporter was forced to delete a tweet that included an alleged quote from Fetterman after many pointed out it hardly matched what the senator actually said.

The journalist blamed Fetterman's office for giving him the quote.

Yesterday I tweeted this quote, provided to me by the Senator’s office, without checking it against the video. That was my fault. Though it captured his meaning, I deleted the tweet since some of the words in the quote were inaccurate pic.twitter.com/jkDYYr2EU2 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 17, 2023

James O'Keefe eventually caught up with Borwegen to ask about his comments but the staffer ignored him and walked away.

Watch me confront the Special Assistant to Fetterman on his statements captured on hidden cam about banning constitutional amendments and using journalists as “puppets.”



SEE FULL INTERACTION later today when you subscribe on Twitter. Twitter Subs now live! #RealJohnFetterman pic.twitter.com/vRTDHDnImo — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 24, 2023



