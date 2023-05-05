The Left Is Chipping Away at American Ethos
We’re Watching the Rule of Law Get Flushed Down the Toilet
We Have Another White Woman Who Got Busted for Being a Fake Indian
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again
State Department Spending Tax Dollars on Transgender Makeup Entrepreneurs in Nepal
Progressive Commentator: Feeling Safe on Public Transportation Is a Bourgeois Concern
The Latest Jobs Numbers Are in
Michelle Obama Launches New Food, Drink Company. Here's Why Some Are Concerned About...
BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down
Neera Tanden Keeps Moving Up in the Biden Administration
North Carolina Lawmakers Pass Likely Veto-Proof 12-Week Abortion Ban
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads
World Health Organization Officially Declares COVID-19 Is No Longer a Global Health Emerge...
Cinco de Mayo: The Day Napoleon Accidentally Liberated Latin America
Transgender Lifeguard Applicant Reportedly Exposed Her Breasts in Front of Children During...
Tipsheet

Why This California Lawmaker's DUI Arrest Could Affect Democrats' Chances of Reclaiming House

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 05, 2023 9:30 AM

A California Democrat who is running for Congress was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence.  

State Sen. Dave Min was pulled over near the state Capitol after driving a government car through a red light without headlights on. 

In a statement, the Democratic lawmaker confirmed his arrest and apologized.

“Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence," he said. "My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

Min is running for the seat held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who's in a crowded race for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. She has endorsed Min to be her successor.

Whether Min's arrest will have national implications remains to be seen, the Los Angeles Times reports.

But the potential for a shake-up is enormous, and the political stakes are higher in a purple region like Orange County. [...]

Min’s arrest means that “Min’s chances just took a big hit, but not necessarily Democrats’ chances,” David Wasserman, a congressional forecaster for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told me.

“We won’t change our ‘Lean-D’ rating of the race based on this development.”

He pointed out that because the election is more than a year away, there is still time for Democrats to coalesce around Weiss and put up a strong fight to keep the seat.

The 47th congressional district — which includes Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach — is among a handful of swing districts in California that will help determine the balance of power in the narrowly-divided House of Representatives.

These seats are key to Democrats’ quest to reclaim control of the House, because they only need to flip five seats nationwide to win the majority. But that assumes they don’t lose any that they have now. (LA Times)

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich

Republicans have already jumped on Min's arrest, labeling him "DUI Dave."



Tags: CALIFORNIA 2024 ELECTION CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Biden's Latest Brain Malfunction Highlights Age and Competency Again Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Walensky Is Stepping Down Leah Barkoukis
Jim Banks to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin: What Happened to 'No Drag Shows'? Rebecca Downs
Biden Can't Stop Lying in His Campaign Ads Mia Cathell
Biden’s Aides Admit the President’s Stamina and Mental Clarity Is Slipping Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich