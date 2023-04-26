Trudeau Tries to 'Gaslight the World' on His Vaccine Position. It Won't Work.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to "rewrite history" on Monday when he claimed to have never forced anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

During a talk with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the University of Ottawa, the prime minister recalled his actions during the pandemic, noting that he followed advice from medical experts about how “vaccination was going to be the way through this.”

"And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure all the incentives and all the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated," he said.

Those remarks did not sit well with those who remember the Trudeau administration's heavy hand during the pandemic.

In an October 2021 statement on the government's website, Trudeau announced "mandatory vaccination for the federal workforce and federally regulated transportation sectors."

Thanks to the millions of Canadians who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and now with 82 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, Canada is a world leader on COVID-19 vaccinations. As the country’s largest employer, the Government of Canada will continue to play a leadership role in protecting the safety of our workplaces, our communities, and all Canadians by ensuring that as many of them as possible are fully vaccinated. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, today announced details of the government’s plans to require COVID-19 vaccination across the federal public service and federally regulated transportation sectors. Under the new policy, federal public servants in the Core Public Administration, including members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will be required to confirm their vaccination status by October 29, 2021. Those who are unwilling to disclose their vaccination status or to be fully vaccinated will be placed on administrative leave without pay as early as November 15, 2021. Employers in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors will have until October 30, 2021, to establish vaccination policies that ensure employees are vaccinated. Effective October 30, 2021, travellers departing from Canadian airports, and travellers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, will be required to be fully vaccinated, with very limited exceptions. The government is working with industry and key partners to put a strict vaccine requirement in place for cruise ships before the resumption of the 2022 cruise season.

(Feb 2022) Trudeau: "Mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions...this team is going to stay focused on doing exactly that" pic.twitter.com/UPimnCnpyF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 24, 2023

Justin Trudeau is trying to gaslight the world. He is such a gaslighter it defies reality.



This took me all morning to edit. Make it live forever. #GaslighterTrudeau pic.twitter.com/3vVFVAHsoK — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 25, 2023

No, he just restricted their travel and freedoms and froze their bank accounts if they complained about it. — Eva Mahoney (@evamahoney101) April 25, 2023

The only option that Trudeau gave Canadians was to get the vaccine, or not be able to participate in society.



Is that not considered force? — Brandon (@Par2ivalz) April 25, 2023

Not only did the Trudeau administration push vaccine mandates, which prompted a massive response from the citizenry during the Freedom Convoy, the prime minister vilified the unvaccinated, making him sound like Hitler, Bill Maher pointed out last year.

Bill Maher says Justin Trudeau sounds like Hitler and reads a direct quote of Trudeau asking if Canada should "tolerate" vaccine skeptics who he says are often "misogynistic and racist" and "take up space".



People are waking up to the authoritarian impulses of the left. pic.twitter.com/Th9qW8imd0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2023

Justin Trudeau: "But there are also people who are fiercely against vaccination who don't believe in science. They're often misogynists, also often racists. It's a small group, but they take up some space. And we have to make a choice... Do we tolerate these people?" pic.twitter.com/lBok9S9zpG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 25, 2023







