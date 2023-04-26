After Abandonment by Biden, Americans Are Being Killed in Sudan
Tipsheet

Critics React to Lia Thomas's Latest Attack Against Women Who Demand Fairness in Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 26, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Lia Thomas, the transgender former University of Pennsylvania swimmer, criticized women who oppose the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports, claiming they’re fake feminists who hold transphobic beliefs.

Speaking to Schuyler Bailar, another trans swimmer, on the podcast “Dear Schuyler,” the NCAA gold medalist denounced his teammates for writing a letter asking the division to prohibit him from competing. 

“They’re like, ‘Oh, we respect Lia, as a woman, as a trans woman or whatever, we respect her identity, we just don’t think it’s fair.’ You can’t really have that sort of half-support where you’re like, ‘Oh, I respect her as a woman here, but not here,'” Thomas said on Monday. 

“They’re using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs,” Thomas continued. “I think a lot of people in that camp sort of carry an implicit bias against trans people, but don’t want to, I guess, fully manifest or speak that out. And so they try to just play it off as this sort of half-support. You can't do that, you can't sort of break down me as a person into little pieces.”

Bailar agreed.

“They're coming from...this whole protect ‘protect women's sports,’ [which] has become a very big movement and that they do it under the guise of feminism. ‘Oh, we're just feminists, we're just fighting for women,’ and whenever anybody says that I'm always [like]: 'Okay, you're fighting for women by excluding women so that's not fighting for women.'”

Recommended

NYT Report Confirms What Many Suspected About Biden's Reelection Campaign Strategy Leah Barkoukis

The comments come as the Biden administration is proposing a change to Title IX in a move critics say would "destroy women's sports."

House Republicans have defended women, voting recently to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. 


Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

