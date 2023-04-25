Bud Light's Latest Sales Numbers Are In. They're 'Staggering.'

The latest numbers are in showing the boycott against Bud Light taking a dramatic toll on the brand.

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch have faced massive backlash following a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during March Madness. The company’s statements afterwards have done nothing to help—with one spokesperson initially defending the collaboration, saying it was meant to “authentically connect with audiences,” while Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” but stopped short of issuing an apology.

In response, consumers have let the company know how they really feel.

The latest sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows that Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15. That’s sharply ahead of the 6% drop in sales dollars and 11% drop in volume that Bud Light had suffered during the week ended April 8 — the seven days that immediately followed the April 1 launch of the controversial Mulvaney campaign on social media. “These numbers are staggering,” according to an April 23 report from Insights Express, a beer-focused newsletter. “Right now this is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors.” (New York Post)

Anheuser-Busch has shaken up its marketing team in the wake of the boycott, announcing Bud Light's VP of marketing is on leave, as is her boss, Daniel Blake.

In addition to staffing changes, the company has also reportedly hired consultants to help salvage its brand image.

