James Comey's Tweet Following Trump Indictment Confirms the FBI Is 'Irredeemably Corrupt'

Former FBI Director James Comey was criticized Thursday over what appeared to be his reaction to news that former President Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment scheme to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The move, which critics argue is a politically motivated weaponization of the justice system, makes Trump the first former president to be criminally charged, though as law professor Jonathan Turley argued, he now likely won’t be the last given the standards in this case.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, took to Twitter for the first time in weeks to write, “It’s been a good day.”

While he turned off the replies, Comey got an earful in the quote-tweets.

Further confirmation that the FBI is irredeemably corrupt and a political weapon for the Left. https://t.co/N9Rn1nng79 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 31, 2023

Only 6 years after you hid in the curtains during the Trump Inauguration, sabotaged him with the fake Steele Dossier and leaked it to CNN, got fired and spurned a disaster that was the Mueller special counsel, you finally got your scalp with a nonsense charge from a political DA. https://t.co/npZDYGk5Ym — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 31, 2023

Just nakedly display your political corruption... https://t.co/lJYbknGPvC — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 31, 2023

Hillary Clinton, who clearly violated the Espionage Act under which intent you claimed she lacked is not required, was unavailable for comment… https://t.co/2HxKW7vwCi — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 31, 2023

One of the best decisions President Trump made was firing FBI Director James Comey.



Comey epitomizes everything wrong with America’s justice system.



Corrupt.



Arrogant.



Self-righteous.



Delusional. https://t.co/VLR0cCpN8p — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 31, 2023

Remember when the media and other regime members tried to say this guy was above board? https://t.co/2rxt4NVjrS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 31, 2023

Here’s the former head of the FBI, who took an oath to uphold the rule of law & protect the Constitution, cheering on an act of blatant prosecutorial misconduct that even many liberals have denounced.



But please, keep telling us that the FBI is not irredeemably corrupted.



PS… https://t.co/5AH1UOvflr — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) March 31, 2023

Trump called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" and vowed to "throw" all the "Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"