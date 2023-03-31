Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial
James Comey's Tweet Following Trump Indictment Confirms the FBI Is 'Irredeemably Corrupt'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 31, 2023 10:15 AM
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST

Former FBI Director James Comey was criticized Thursday over what appeared to be his reaction to news that former President Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment scheme to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The move, which critics argue is a politically motivated weaponization of the justice system, makes Trump the first former president to be criminally charged, though as law professor Jonathan Turley argued, he now likely won’t be the last given the standards in this case. 

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, took to Twitter for the first time in weeks to write, “It’s been a good day.” 

While he turned off the replies, Comey got an earful in the quote-tweets. 

Trump called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" and vowed to "throw" all the "Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

