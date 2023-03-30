Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
Report: Every NYPD Cop Must Report to Work in Uniform on Friday Following Trump Indictment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 30, 2023 9:00 PM
A week after barricades went up around the Manhattan Criminal Court, the NYPD has ordered every member of its 36,000-strong force to report in uniform on Friday now that former President Trump has been indicted.

“All uniformed members of the New York City Police Department are to show up in uniform as of 0700 hours on 03-31-2023 as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said Thursday night, reports The Hill.  

Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on Thursday over his alleged involvement in a hush money payment scheme. Critics say the move is politically motivated and weaponizes the U.S. justice system. 

Earlier this month Trump called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back” in the event he was indicted, later noting that doing so would possibly lead to "death & destruction.” 

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!

Trump responded to the indictment on Thursday, vowing to defeat Bragg, President Biden, and "every last one of these Crooked Democrats..."  

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done," he said. "The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever."

