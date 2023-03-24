Trump Warns of 'Potential Death & Destruction' If He's Charged

Former President Trump on Friday warned that “potential death & destruction” could come if charges are brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

The message comes days after Trump warned he would be indicted this week in a case concerning his alleged involvement in a hush money payment scheme, which GWU law professor Jonathan Turley called "legally pathetic." The 45th president has urged his supporters to protest and “take back our nation.”

Responding to Trump's latest remarks, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he is "going to get someone killed."

“The twice-impeached former president’s rhetoric is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible. It’s dangerous, and if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed,” Jeffries said during a press briefing.

“We’ve already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president,” he continued. “He is principally responsible for inciting the violent insurrection that happened on Jan. 6. But clearly he has not learned his lesson.”

