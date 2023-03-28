Trump Claims DeSantis Would Be Working in a 'Pizza Parlor' Without His Endorsement

Former President Trump continued his attacks on Ron DeSantis, claiming on Monday that without his endorsement, the Florida governor would be working in a “pizza parlor” or “law office.”

The 45th president’s comments came after Fox News’ Sean Hannity told him during an interview about the question he gets asked the most: “‘Ron DeSantis – what happened? I thought they were friends.'”

Trump described how DeSantis was “desperate” for his endorsement and came to him “with tears in his eyes.”

“I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot, Ron, ok?’ And he was desperate,” Trump recalled. “I gave him a nice endorsement. I said, ‘You write out what you’d like and let me see it. He wrote it out and I thought it was terrible, so I changed it, made it great. I gave him a great endorsement. From the moment I pressed that button he blew that guy away. The race was over. They never even got to spend their money. I got him the nomination."

Trump then claimed DeSantis, a Yale and Harvard Law School grad who served as a US Navy JAG officer prior to becoming a federal prosecutor and member of Congress, “could never have gotten the nomination" without him. "He would be working either in a pizza parlor place or a law office right now, OK, and he wouldn’t be very happy," Trump added.

Donald Trump on Ron DeSantis asking for his endorsement for Florida governor:



"Ron came to see me, tears in his eyes ..."



"He would be working in a pizza parlor place or a law office right now."



Riiiight ... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wnE8Fbv7dl — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 28, 2023

Asked on Monday about Trump’s attacks on DeSantis, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans should focus on the problems “Democrats have brought us,” pointing to inflation, the border crisis, energy security, and the Ukraine war.

“I don’t think Republicans should go after one another,” he said. “We need to bring this nation back. Bring Republicans in, independents, and Democrats too because we cannot handle four more years of Joe Biden. We can’t afford it.”