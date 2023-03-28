These Mass Shootings Sure Are Different Nowadays
This Is What the Media Were Concerned About After TN School Shooting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 28, 2023
In the wake of the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three children and three adults were murdered by a transgender person, media outlets were concerned about misgendering the 28-year-old shooter, Audrey Hale, who used "he/him" pronouns.

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting,” The New York Times tweeted. “Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months.”

MSNBC also issued an "update," stating: "A previous post about the Nashville Christian school shooting included initial information from police officials about the suspect's gender. Those officials have since noted that the shooter was transgender.”

And USA Today wrote, “Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man. Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

The concern among media outlets about misgendering the shooter prompted outrage on Twitter.


