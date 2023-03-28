This Is What the Media Were Concerned About After TN School Shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three children and three adults were murdered by a transgender person, media outlets were concerned about misgendering the 28-year-old shooter, Audrey Hale, who used "he/him" pronouns.

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting,” The New York Times tweeted. “Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months.”

MSNBC also issued an "update," stating: "A previous post about the Nashville Christian school shooting included initial information from police officials about the suspect's gender. Those officials have since noted that the shooter was transgender.”

And USA Today wrote, “Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man. Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

The concern among media outlets about misgendering the shooter prompted outrage on Twitter.





This is what the left is worried about pic.twitter.com/GuPUyylPWr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2023

Child murderers do not get their preferred pronouns recognized. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 27, 2023

Someone seems to be more concerned about properly gendering the monster who did this than focusing on the children murdered for simply loving Jesus — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2023

We do not care about "misgendering" a school shooter that murdered children. Only the mainstream media would worry about preferred pronouns at a time like this. — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023



