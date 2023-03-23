Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration
Of Course That's Who Dominated a Women's Cycling Event Over the Weekend

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 23, 2023 8:30 AM
A transgender cyclist won a women’s race in New York City over the weekend, prompting widespread criticism about the unfair advantage biological males have against their female competitors.  

The 46-year-old, who goes by “Tiffany Thomas,” reportedly blew “the competition out of the water,” despite only beginning the sport in 2018. According to Thomas' stats, this is not the first race he's won. 

Thomas belongs to cycling team LA Sweat, where the cyclist's bio state's that "Tiffany is a scientist by day, athlete by night."

"She has never met a barbell, a bike, or a dog that she doesn’t like," the bio continues. "She is so incredibly excited to race and represent the LA Sweat team this year!!!”

The win angered critics, though as some pointed out, the females to Thomas' left and right on the podium appear "ecstatic." 

As The Post Millennial highlighted, Thomas reacted recently to a speech by The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles at CPAC, where he said the “false” ideology of "transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.” His words were twisted by left-leaning media outlets, which falsely claimed he called for the eradication of the trans community. 

"I am tired. I missed a lift yesterday and just sat on the floor next to the barbell for a couple of minutes. My strength coach, Julia, asked me what I was thinking about during the lift. The truth was I was thinking about nothing and everything,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. 

"I was thinking about the words 'eradicate transgenderism' that were spoken at the CPAC convention a couple of day prior," the post continued. "The erosion of LGBTQ+ rights over the previous year. Whether the places that we are planning on racing this summer are going to be safe for me to travel. If my existence on my team will come at the cost of lost sponsors and support to my teammates."

Thomas added: "There are a lot of unknowns. I am fortunate that I have the support of my team director, teammates, coaches, family, and friends. I will be okay, but I am scared. I think that most transgender people are scared right now. Most of us are just trying to make it through the day. Bikes and barbells continue to bring me joy so I will continue to pedal, lift heavy a@$ weights, and I will show up for my community because that is how we will make the world a better place. Eventually."

