Tipsheet

Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 14, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

With the war in Ukraine now in its second year and U.S. support showing no signs of abating under the Biden administration, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson reached out to Republicans presumed to be 2024 presidential hopefuls to better understand their position on the conflict.

Posing a number of questions about the war—such as how it’s in America’s national strategic interest to be opposed to Russia, naming the U.S.’s objective in Ukraine, and how much funding and material should be given to Ukraine—Carlson heard back from former President Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Govs. Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Kristi Noem of South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. 

Carlson posted all of their responses on Twitter:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who in addition to Trump and Ramaswamy has already announced her candidacy, did not respond to Carlson. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton also declined to answer the questions. 

Tags: UKRAINE 2024 ELECTION

