Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond.

With the war in Ukraine now in its second year and U.S. support showing no signs of abating under the Biden administration, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson reached out to Republicans presumed to be 2024 presidential hopefuls to better understand their position on the conflict.

Posing a number of questions about the war—such as how it’s in America’s national strategic interest to be opposed to Russia, naming the U.S.’s objective in Ukraine, and how much funding and material should be given to Ukraine—Carlson heard back from former President Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Govs. Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Kristi Noem of South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Carlson posted all of their responses on Twitter:

Former President @realDonaldTrump answers our Ukraine questionnaire:



“Like inflation and numerous other self inflicted wounds and mistakes made over the past two years, Russia would definitely not have raided and attacked Ukraine if I was your President. In fact, for four years… https://t.co/e3CpDfLbjq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Former VP @Mike_Pence answers our Ukraine questionnaire



Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest?



“When the United States supports Ukraine in their fight against Putin, we follow the Reagan doctrine, and we support those who fight our enemies… https://t.co/YpWUYJ732M — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

@VivekGRamaswamy (2/3)



“A key objective has already been achieved by revealing Russia to be a “paper tiger.” Russia’s military capabilities are far weaker than the U.S. defense establishment previously had assumed (their track record of being blatantly wrong about “intelligence”… https://t.co/JsSQ2AA3zk — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

South Dakota Governor @govkristinoem answers our Ukraine questionnaire:



Q: Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest?



A: “The primary external threat to the United States in Communist China. Our opposition to Russia has heightened this threat… https://t.co/UGRbSPRInK — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

@SenatorTimScott on Ukraine:



“You have Americans who are frustrated because of the lack of leadership on domestic issues that only exacerbates the situation we see today in Ukraine. Here's where we need the president to lead: what is our nation's vital interest in Ukraine? And… https://t.co/jOun79jwrU — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who in addition to Trump and Ramaswamy has already announced her candidacy, did not respond to Carlson. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton also declined to answer the questions.