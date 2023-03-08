'They're Definitely Freaking Out': Garland Repeats False Claim About J6

With the left in full panic mode over Tucker Carlson’s release of January 6 security footage, Attorney General Merrick Garland doubled down on one of the original lies about the Capitol riot that has long since been debunked.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Garland was asked for his thoughts on Carlson’s coverage of January 6. While he initially said he didn’t want to get into it, he ended up repeating a false claim about officer deaths that day.

"The Jan. 6 investigation is the largest in the history of the department," one reporter's question began. "On television last night, one program aired some video, characterized it as sightseeing by a bunch of people coming into the Capitol who revered it. You’ve seen the video. What’s your reaction to it?"

“So I don’t want to comment on any particular reports,” he responded. “I think all Americans saw what happened on Jan. 6 and most of us saw it as it was happening. It was a violent attack on a fundamental tenet of American democracy—that power is peacefully transferred from one administration to another.

“Over 100 officers were assaulted on that day, five officers died,” he continued. “We have charged more than 1,000 people with their crimes on that day and more than 500 have already been convicted. I think it’s very clear what happened on Jan. 6.”

The fact remains that not a single police officer died in the line of duty on January 6, despite what the left continues to claim. They died afterwards—and up to months later. Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering two strokes the next day, while the four others died by suicide.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland shrugs off Tucker Carlson’s report and the new Jan 6 video, stammers through his response, and bizarrely maintains that “five officers died.”



They’re definitely freaking out. https://t.co/glgY4oFjDS pic.twitter.com/zPKWWDbyV3 — K Fitton (@KelFitton) March 7, 2023



