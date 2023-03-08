Musk Has the Best Response to McConnell's Criticism of J6 Footage

Twitter chief Elon Musk, a champion of free speech and transparency, had the perfect response to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s criticism of the previously unseen Jan. 6 footage Fox News’s Tucker Carlson aired this week.

“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th,” McConnell said, referencing Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s memo earlier in the day, which said the coverage was “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions.”

Commenting on a clip of McConnell’s remarks, Musk said he keeps “forgetting which party he belongs to.”

I keep forgetting which party he belongs to — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Carlson addressed the “hysteria” from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, McConnell, and other Republicans about the footage on Tuesday, pointing out "they're on the same side."

"The Senate majority leader joins the Senate minority leader. [Sens.] Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they're all on the same side, so it's actually not about left and right, it’s not about Republican and Democrat," Carlson argued. "Here you have people with shared interests, the open borders people, the people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money, the people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else…"

Conservatives were quick to inform musk the real party they believe McConnell belongs to.

He belongs to the uniparty. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 7, 2023

Uniparty. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 7, 2023



