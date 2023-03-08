Nobel Prize Winner Fires Back at Typical Democrat Smear
Here's What the Former CDC Director Says Is Likely the Cause of 'Greatest...
Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport...
Senator, You Didn't Need to Say That About January 6
Here's Another Epic Moment of Stupidity From Kamala Harris
So, Can We Call the Southern Poverty Law Center a Domestic Terror Group...
Another Biden Administration Spokesman Is Stepping Down
China Threatens Biden That 'Conflict' Is Becoming Unavoidable
Something Interesting Happened When DeSantis Showed Removed Books From Schools
How Would the US Military Take on the Mexican Cartels?
Is Bernie Sanders Stupid? Is He a Liar? Or Is He About to...
A Republican Lawmaker's 'Insane' Bill Is Now Being Used by the Media to...
Former Student of ‘Woke’ NY Teacher at Center of Lawsuit Says She Called...
Kentucky Lawmakers Consider Bill Prohibiting Colleges From Banning Concealed Carry Firearm...
Tipsheet

Musk Has the Best Response to McConnell's Criticism of J6 Footage

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 08, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter chief Elon Musk, a champion of free speech and transparency, had the perfect response to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s criticism of the previously unseen Jan. 6 footage Fox News’s Tucker Carlson aired this week.

“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th,” McConnell said, referencing Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s memo earlier in the day, which said the coverage was “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions.”

Commenting on a clip of McConnell’s remarks, Musk said he keeps “forgetting which party he belongs to.”

Carlson addressed the “hysteria” from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, McConnell, and other Republicans about the footage on Tuesday, pointing out "they're on the same side."

"The Senate majority leader joins the Senate minority leader. [Sens.] Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they're all on the same side, so it's actually not about left and right, it’s not about Republican and Democrat," Carlson argued. "Here you have people with shared interests, the open borders people, the people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money, the people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else…"

Recommended

Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown

Conservatives were quick to inform musk the real party they believe McConnell belongs to.  


Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL ELON MUSK JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown
Something Interesting Happened When DeSantis Showed Removed Books From Schools Julio Rosas
Nobel Prize Winner Fires Back at Typical Democrat Smear Katie Pavlich
Here's What the Former CDC Director Says Is Likely the Cause of 'Greatest Pandemic the World Has Seen' Katie Pavlich
This Story About Rep. Cori Bush and Her Bodyguard Is Absolutely Bonkers Guy Benson
Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown