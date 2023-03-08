Leftist Goofs Don’t Get to Control What We Say
Carlson Responds to 'Hysteria' From Schumer, McConnell Over Jan. 6 Footage

Leah Barkoukis  |  March 08, 2023 9:30 AM
Fox News's Tucker Carlson blasted the D.C. uniparty following Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's responses to his reporting on previously unseen footage from the January 6 Capitol riot. 

Schumer, for his part, called for the censorship of Carlson, arguing "democracy depends on it." 

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain,” the New York Democrat said on Tuesday. “And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to.”

Schumer then made the case for why Carlson should be censored.  

“These lies continue tonight, Rupert Murdoch, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it, has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again,” Schumer said. “Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it.”

It wasn’t just Schumer who denounced the release of the footage. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was none too pleased either. 

“What you’re seeing is hysteria," Carlson said in response. “Those videos touch a nerve because they’re a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months.” 

He went on to blast the Republicans who joined in on the criticism as well. 

"They're on the same side," he argued. "The Senate majority leader joins the Senate minority leader. [Sens.] Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they're all on the same side, so it's actually not about left and right, it’s not about Republican and Democrat. Here you have people with shared interests, the open borders people, the people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money, the people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else…"


