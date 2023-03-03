If This Ever Happens, Humanity Is Finished
More Bad News for CNN's Morning Show Featuring Don Lemon
Parents and Children Are the GOP Future
Governor Mike Dunleavy: Invest in Alaska to Save the Environment
NYC to Pay BLM Protesters Millions in 'Historic' Settlement
Feinstein Is in the Hospital. Here's Why.
Congressional Hearings About Team Biden Die in Darkness
Questioning Biden's Ukraine Policy Doesn't Make You an 'Isolationist'
Lab Leak Story: How Elite Scientists Lied and Concealed the Truth
Mangling Words' Meaning to Manipulate the Public
Girls High School Basketball Team Forfeits Game Against Team With Transgender Player
China Is Openly Infiltrating Our Political System and the American Media Doesn't Seem...
Reality Beckons
Californians Overwhelmingly Do Not Want Newsom to Run for President
Tipsheet

Major Financial Institution to Begin Tracking Purchases at Gun Retailers Next Month

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 03, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

Beginning next month, Discover Financial Services will become the first financial institution to track purchases at gun retailers, prompting warnings from GOP lawmakers and gun rights proponents.

The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization approved of a Merchant Category Code for gun retailers back in September.

While the move is being billed as a way to assist law enforcement in probing gun-related crimes, the code does not specify what, exactly, was purchased at the retailer. 

The “scenarios” include “detection scenarios” in which a purchase prompts a bank to file a Suspicious Activity Report to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). There have been no guidelines on what any of that means or what purchases would be flagged. That’s because the MCC won’t identify what is in the customer’s shopping basket. The customer could have passed an FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) verification to lawfully buy a firearm and ammunition. Or the purchase could be for camping supplies, waders, decoys, blinds and other outdoor gear for a hunting trip. The total cost could be flagged as “suspicious” since it might be an outlier on a customer’s purchase history.

Bloomberg News – owned by gun control advocate Michael Bloomberg – even threw cold water on the idea, saying the code wouldn’t work. “The payment network and its banking partners would have no idea if a gun-store customer is purchasing…a rifle or safety equipment.” (NSSF)

Recommended

'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown

While some Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm, at the state level efforts are already underway to protect gun owners, according to NSSF. 

In Mississippi, a bill is pending to preclude the use of the gun store MCC. House Bill 1110 was already approved overwhelmingly by the Mississippi House of Representatives, 87-26. The bill is expected to move swiftly through the state Senate.

In Florida, the Republican-controlled Senate Banking and Insurance Committee approved Senate Bill 214 that would target yet-to-be-enacted plans by some credit-card companies to create a gun store MCC. That bill would even fine credit card companies up to $10,000 per violation.

In West Virginia, Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore spoke of efforts to block the code as well, praising the House of Delegates for approving legislation that would ban any credit card company that tracks gun and ammunition purchases from bidding on state contracts. (NSSF)


Tags: FINANCE SECOND AMENDMENT GUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
More Bad News for CNN's Morning Show Featuring Don Lemon Julio Rosas
LGBTQ-Activist Dem Mayor, Who Was 'Mentored' by Buttigieg, Arrested for Vile Charge Mia Cathell
If This Ever Happens, Humanity Is Finished Matt Vespa
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa
Girls High School Basketball Team Forfeits Game Against Team With Transgender Player Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown