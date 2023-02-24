Joy Behar Says Residents of East Palestine Got What They 'Voted For'
Mr. Pete, Why Are You Wearing Dress Shoes to a Toxic Train Disaster?
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide
First Congressional Hearing at the Border Turns Up the Heat on the Biden...
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East...
Of Course This Is What Soros-Backed Attorney Blamed Amid Effort to Remove Her...
Murderers Walk Among Us, Coddled by the Left
Fact Check: Team Biden's Bogus Attacks and Misleading Excuses in East Palestine Can't...
George H.W. Bush and Rep. Adam Clayton Powell on civil rights
How to End the Ukraine War
Beethoven and Bach ARE THE WEST, Not Cardi B, Kanye, Rihanna
Misinformed Activists are Helping Iran Undermine the Country’s Democratic Opposition
Recycling Tehran's Propaganda Against the MEK
Biden Transfer of Pandemic Response Power to WHO Violates the Advice and Consent...
Tipsheet

Biden's Deputy Press Secretary Made a Big Mistake on Twitter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 24, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

A Republican strategist took advantage of an opportunity presented by Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary and senior communications advisor for strategic response, who shared a couple of his posts on Thursday.

The first retweet was of GOP strategist Greg Price quoting White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacking critics of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. She said, "There's been a lot of bad faith attacks on Secretary Buttigieg. If you remember Elaine Chao. She was the head of the Department of Transportation and when there were these types of chemical spills, nobody was calling for her to be fired."

The second tweet from Bates shared the same clip. And while it was posted under his name, Twitter keeps the name of the account where the video originated from. 

The third post was again a retweet of Price quoting KJP, who said: "The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify is female and a record 7 assistants to the president are LGBTQ+."

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis

None of this would be problematic for Bates, of course, if not for Price temporarily rebranding his account when he saw the deputy press secretary picking up his tweets. 

Quite a blunder for the senior communications advisor for strategic response. Next time, he may think twice about retweeting videos from other accounts. 

Tags: TWITTER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S. Ann Coulter
Fact Check: Team Biden's Bogus Attacks and Misleading Excuses in East Palestine Can't Survive Scrutiny Guy Benson
NYT Finally Admits Masks Did Nothing Sarah Arnold
First Congressional Hearing at the Border Turns Up the Heat on the Biden Adminstration Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis