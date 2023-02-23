Why These Photos of Former Biden DOE Official Accused of Theft Could Get Him in More Legal Trouble

A Houston-based African fashion designer is accusing former Biden administration official Sam Brinton of wearing her clothes that were in a piece of luggage reported missing from a Washington, D.C. airport in 2018.

Asya Khamsin, a Tanzanian designer, made the allegation after finding photos of the ex-Department of Energy official wearing her custom pieces.

"My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018," she tweeted along with images of Brinton wearing what appears to be the same red outfit as her.

Drop all pics you have of your clothes. Let's see if we can find Brinton in them lmao — Omnes Artis (@OmnesArtis) February 22, 2023

Khamsin said the clothes the non-binary former official is seen wearing were in her lost luggage. She had flown into the nation’s capital to display her clothing at an event, but ultimately could not participate since her luggage disappeared.

She told Fox News Digital that she filed a police report at the time but followed up with Houston Police recently following media reports about Brinton, who has been accused of luggage theft at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the apparent theft of her bag, she and her husband filed a police report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, but the case was never solved. They also filed a claim with Delta Air Lines, which is the airline that she used to travel from Houston to Washington, D.C. In communications between Khamsin and Delta Air Lines officials from March 2018 shared with Fox News Digital, Khamsin pleaded for help locating her bag, saying that it contained expensive clothes, shoes, jewelry and other personal belongings. After seeing her clothing that resembled the ones in her lost bag in the recent media reports about Brinton, Khamsin filed a complaint with the Houston Police Department on Dec. 16. She then received a phone call regarding the complaint in late January from the FBI field office in Minneapolis, according to Khamsin's husband. "Houston police, I guess, they [sent] the case to the FBI in Minnesota," Khamsin's husband told Fox News Digital. "He called to say, ‘I’m [with] the FBI, I'm working on this case.' Then my wife gave him the information and we didn't hear anything. We don't know whether the case is on. We don't know whether the case is cold." (FoxNews.com)

Brinton, 35, was released without bail last week. He faces up to five years in prison for luggage theft in the Minnesota case, and up to 10 years for the Las Vegas incident.