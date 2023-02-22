Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
Tipsheet

Jon Tester Makes Announcement About 2024

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 22, 2023 10:00 AM
Charles Dharapak

Democrat Sen. Jon Tester of Montana announced Wednesday he is seeking reelection—a relief for Democrats hoping to boost their chances of retaining the Senate majority.

 "It's official. I'm running for reelection," the senator tweeted. "Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work."

Though he is an incumbent, Tester is expected to face a tough reelection battle.

Republicans were quick to criticize what's happened to Montana under Democrat leadership.

“The Tester-Biden agenda has given Montanans rising crime, higher taxes, and an open southern border that is flooding communities with deadly fentanyl," NRSC Spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a statement. "Montanans are going to send Joe Biden’s favorite Senator packing in 2024.”

Outside the state, Democrats, who currently hold a 51-49 majority, will also face challenges in West Virginia, Ohio, and Arizona.

In addition to likely facing a GOP challenger, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who became an Independent, will be up against U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, who has already announced he's running for the seat.

