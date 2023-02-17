Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This...
Biden Rejects Ohio's Request for Federal Aid After Train Disaster in East Palestine
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health
Don Lemon Goes From Sour to Bitter, Chris Cuomo Denies His Own Recording,...
Democrats Have No Good Option for 2024
Idaho Lawmakers Strongly Oppose Lava Ridge Wind Project
Why John Fetterman Is Back in the Hospital
When 'Pants on Fire' Fact Checks Are About Biden's Pants
Disinformation Inc vs. the Founding Fathers
James Clapper Can't Stop Lying
Now There Are Two
Report Reveals Creepy Relationship Between Jeffery Epstein and JPMorgan Executive
Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Questions Regarding His Family's Ties to China
Ohio Residents Demand Answers, Criticize Pete Buttigieg For Doing Nothing Following Toxic...
Tipsheet

J.D. Vance Went to East Palestine. Here's What He Found in Local Creek.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 17, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio went to East Palestine on Thursday to see for himself what the conditions look around the area where a controlled burn of hazardous chemicals took place following a train derailment earlier this month.

"There are dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water," Vance said in a video at Leslie Run Creek. 

Scraping the bottom of the creek with a stick, Vance said it shows “chemicals coming out of the ground.” 

"This is disgusting," he commented. "And the fact that we have not cleaned up the train crash, the fact that these chemicals are still seeping in the ground is an insult to the people who live in East Palestine. Do not forget these people. We gotta keep applying pressure. That's how we're gonna fix this problem."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated that 7.5 miles of streams have been affected, resulting in the death of 3,500 fish.

In addition to dead fish, one woman who lives 10 miles from East Palestine reported that all of her chickens died following the burn, while a fox keeper claims one of his animals died and the rest got sick due to the "smoke and chemicals from the train."

"The thing I came away from after visiting today is that one, residents are very, very scared obviously,"  Vance told Fox News's Tucker Carlson, "but they're also not getting answers from their authorities about exactly what's going on, what's being done to clean up the disaster." 

During a news conference, EPA Administrator Michael Regan assured East Palestine residents the agency is "testing for everything," promising the community the federal agency will be present "as long as it takes to ensure the health and safety of this community." 

He also said the EPA will hold train company Norfolk Southern accountable. 

“We issued a notice of accountability to the company, and they’ve signed that, indicating that they will be responsible for the cleanup,” Regan told CNN. “But as this investigation continues, and as new facts arise, let me just say, and be very clear, I will use the full enforcement authority of this agency, and so will the federal government, to be sure that this company is held accountable.”

Tags: ENVIRONMENT EPA OHIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This Morning Matt Vespa
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'the Cruelest Disease You've Never Heard Of' Matt Vespa
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Biden Rejects Ohio's Request for Federal Aid After Train Disaster in East Palestine Matt Vespa
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health Spencer Brown
Democrats Have No Good Option for 2024 Josh Hammer
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This Morning Matt Vespa