Here's Why John Fetterman Was Hospitalized Overnight

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening over reported concerns he may have had another stroke.

According to his communications director, Joe Calvello, the senator “began feeling lightheaded” and asked his staff to take him to The George Washington University Hospital.

“Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stoke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation,” Calvello added. “He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family.”

Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized after "feeling lightheaded" during D.C. retreat for Senate Democrats and will remain overnight for observation.

The hospitalization comes after the senator, 53, suffered a stroke in May “caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” he said at the time.

Fetterman admitted the stroke nearly killed him and he largely stayed away from campaign events while he recovered.

“As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously. The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn’t come out of nowhere,” Fetterman explained. “Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well. As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

The health problems he experienced afterward, including auditory processing issues, led to widespread concerns about his fitness for office, which were evident in the sole debate he participated in with his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Still, he defeated the Republican with 51 percent of the vote.