Tipsheet

GOP Rep Calls Romney’s Comments to Santos on House Floor ‘the Rudest I’ve Ever Seen’

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 08, 2023 7:45 AM
Bob Bird

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) exchanged some harsh words prior to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. 

After video captured the two Republicans briefly speaking as lawmakers entered the House floor, Romney confirmed he told the New York representative he shouldn’t be there. 

“I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney told reporters after the speech when asked why he went out of his way to say that to Santos. 

“Given the fact that he is under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney added.

The senator called Santos’ claims that he embellished parts of his resume ridiculous.  

“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus. Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” Romney said. “And he shouldn’t be in Congress. And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”

Romney said he wasn’t sure if Santos responded to him, though video shows them clearly exchanging words. 

Santos reportedly called him an "a**hole" and followed up on Twitter, reminding Romney he "will never be president." 

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said Romney's comments were “the rudest I’ve ever seen a human being be to another human being," according to The New York Times

Other Republicans also criticized Romney for his remarks. 



