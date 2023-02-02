NJ Republican Councilwoman Shot Dead Near Her Home

New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot dead Wednesday night near her home, police said, in what Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick is calling a “despicable criminal act.”

The Republican councilwoman was found dead in her vehicle around 7:22 p.m. from several gunshot wounds.

Dwumfour won her seat in 2021 and served as the liaison to Public Safety and the Sayreville Human Relations Commission.

"As a community we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” said Kilpatrick, a Democrat. “Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert said she was the "embodiment" of the community.

"We remember Eunice for how she lived, not for how she died," Bebert said in a statement. "She was the embodiment of Sayreville, living the American Dream, overcoming challenges with grit and a smile. And always giving of time and love to others. She embodied Sayreville and will be terribly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her."

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Sayreville is a “tight-knit” and “safe community” and urged the public to come forward with any tips.

I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community.



I urge anyone with information to contact Sayreville local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/mHulQuOrVZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 2, 2023

BREAKING: New Jersey Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was assassinated outside her home. This was the scene overnight in Sayreville where her white SUV crashed after gunshots rang out. Police say it appears she was targeted and are still searching for several suspects. pic.twitter.com/O01Scjcmpm — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) February 2, 2023





This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional information.