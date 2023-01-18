Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Polling in Fourth Place Ahead of Next Month's Election
Did You Notice What Was Off About Greta Thunberg's Coal Mine Protest in...
Derek Chauvin Is Appealing His Conviction
Who’s Going Around Saying, ‘We Want Equal Outcomes for Everyone’?
Disturbing Details in Suspected Cartel Killing of California Family
Hotel Caves to the Mob and Cancels Kyle Rittenhouse SHOT Show Event
Florida National Guard Deployment to the Keys Is Far From a Political Stunt
At Davos, the WEF Panel on Disinformation Was a Comedy of Bloviators, Moderated...
The FBI Told Enes Freedom to Return to US Immediately During Overseas Basketball...
Illinois Gun Control Law Faces Its First Legal Challenge
Surprise: Democrats Reward Their Own 'George Santos' in Washington State
Fertility and Period Tracking App Welcomes Biological Males Who Identify as Women
Rolling Stone Wants Us to Be Kept in the Dark on COVID Origins,...
Virginia Bill Would Require Educators to Contact the Parents of Transgender Students
Tipsheet

Liberals Lose Their Minds Over NHL Player Who Refused to Wear Pride Gear

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 18, 2023 3:15 PM

Ivan Provorov, a defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, is getting heat from the far-left for refusing to wear a Pride Night jersey and use hockey sticks wrapped with rainbow tape during a Tuesday night game against the Anaheim Ducks. 

Provorov, a Russian Orthodox Christian, cited his faith for his decision. 

“I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices,” he told reporters after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Commenting on the matter, the team reaffirmed its commitment to “inclusivity” and expressed its support for the gay community.

“Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year,” the statement added. “The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community.” 

In a postgame press conference, Flyers coach John Tortorella defended him. 

"I think the organization has sent out a release regarding the beliefs that we have," he said. "It was really a great night. With Provy, he is being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his beliefs and his religion. That is one thing I respect about Provy, he is always true to himself, so that’s where we’re at with that."

He said he didn't think it would be fair to bench Provorov for boycotting the pride gear. 

"I just think it’s unfair. I know you are probably going to talk to Provy," he said. "I’m not going to spend a lot of time on it. I think it was a great night, and I’m not going to get too deep into the conversation."

In addition to the social media mob attacking Provorov, Canadian journalist Sid Seixeiro lost it on air, going on a tirade against religious people and demanding the NHL fine the Flyers $1 million over the "incident." 

“Nothing scares me more than any human being who says ‘I’m not doing this because of my religious beliefs’ because when you look at people’s lives who normally say that publically you’d throw up at what you saw,” Seixeiro said. “I’ve seen that a million times in a lot of different ways, so don’t give me that…don’t feed me the religious beliefs line.”

His position was praised by conservatives on social media, however.  

Provorov's boycott comes after the NHL not only hosted a tournament for transgender and nonbinary players recently, but also declared on Twitter, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real." 

Tags: RELIGION LGBT WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Part 2: Just How Big Was the Operation Led by the LGBTQ Couple Who Abused Their Adopted Sons? Mia Cathell
Did You Notice What Was Off About Greta Thunberg's Coal Mine Protest in Germany? Matt Vespa
So Sad: CNN Closing Atlanta Headquarters Matt Vespa
Here's Kari Lake's Next Political Move Matt Vespa
Disturbing Details in Suspected Cartel Killing of California Family Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell