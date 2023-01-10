Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs
'Totally Unexpected': Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Dies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 10, 2023 7:30 AM
Pro-Trump entertainer Diamond Lynette Hardaway passed away Monday night at the age of 51. 

Hardaway was known for being half of the “Diamond and Silk” duo, which shot to prominence for becoming ardent Republicans after Donald Trump announced his presidential bid in 2015. The sisters had been lifelong Democrats prior to that.  

They co-authored a book together, “Uprising,” and had a successful show on YouTube.

While no cause of death was revealed, in November, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account asked for prayers. 

“Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond," it said.

Trump called her death “totally unexpected,” saying “probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out.”

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”


