Byron Donalds Has the Perfect Response to Reporter Wondering If He's Worried About 'Retribution'

The Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker has brought House business to a grinding halt this week. Heading into the third day, voting is now in its seventh round. While the group of detractors has largely stayed the same, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) joined their ranks in the third round of voting when they rallied behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

By the fourth round, the group switched to backing Donalds and continued to do so for the fifth and sixth votes.

A reporter caught up with the Florida Republican and wondered whether his “public” opposition to the man who could become speaker has him concerned.

"You’ve put yourself in a pretty public position opposing the person that could be the speaker. Are you worried about retribution?” the reporter asked.

Donalds' response was priceless.

"Man, I'm 6'2", 275, I'm not worried about that," he answered, which earned him a great deal of praise on social media.

