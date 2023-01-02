Musk Hints at the Subject of Upcoming Twitter Files

CNN: Adam Kinzinger Leaving Congress 'Largely As a Result of That Patriotic Service'...
Tipsheet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 02, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter chief Elon Musk said more "Twitter Files" will be dropping this week, potentially focusing on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The comment came after the billionaire said Sunday he hoped his followers were having a great first day of the new year  and promised it “won’t be boring.”

In response, Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick replied that she is “waiting… … for #FauciFiles.”

“Later this week,” Musk responded.  

Several installments of the Twitter Files have already dropped, with independent journalists chosen by Musk revealing internal discussions at the social media giant about controversial decisions, including the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop during the 2020 election, banning former President Trump, the intelligence community’s "constant and pervasive" contact with the company, and more.

Musk, who revealed that Twitter employees had an internal “Fauci Fan Club” Slack channel, recently announced a new science policy at Twitter that allows for an open discussion of ideas.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," he said last week. 

Following up on professor Gad Saad's response to the announcement, which mocked Fauci, Musk said any person who says "questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist."


