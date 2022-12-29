He's Back: Netanyahu Returns as Prime Minister in Israel
One California County Is Starting to Feel the Pressure of the Border Crisis
January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts.
Joe Biden's White House Is at It Again With So-Called Unity Message
Musk Announces New Science Policy on Twitter
Dem Lawmaker Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis?
The New, New Antisemitism
Facebook Insider: The Facebook Files Would Be Worse Than The Twitter Files
Will the Fed Blink in 2023? Will Congress Throw More Fuel on the...
An Old Debt Carries Over to a New Year
Gov. Ducey Must Pardon Wrongly Targeted Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen
2022 Sucked
Politics Without Principle Will Devolve Into Chaos
A Resolution to Be More Grateful in 2023
Tipsheet

Musk Announces New Science Policy on Twitter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 29, 2022 8:20 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter chief Elon Musk announced Wednesday there will be an open exchange of ideas about scientific claims at the social media giant. The new policy is in stark contrast to Twitter's rules prior to Musk's takeover, where questioning official narratives on COVID-19, the vaccines, transgender issues and more could result in suspension or outright bans. 

“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” he wrote.

In response to professor Gad Saad mocking Fauci's claim that attacks on him are attacks on science, Musk said anyone who makes such a claim "cannot be regarded as a scientist."

The announcement comes after the billionaire took a shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week over another conflict of interest - highlighting his wife's role at the National Institutes of Health.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for more information about her work.

"Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the emails of National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) chief of the Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics Christine Grady referencing the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody enhancement," the watchdog group said. "The FOIA lawsuit also seeks all emails sent between Grady and Fauci. The lawsuit was filed after NIH responded to Judicial Watch’s September 9, 2021, FOIA request on October 6, 2021, by stating that it had recently processed a similar third-party FOIA request and asking if Judicial Watch would limit its request to mirror the third-party’s request. Judicial Watch denied this request."

Tags: TWITTER SCIENCE ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter
Is Sen. Sinema Serious With These Remarks About the Border Crisis? Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying Sarah Arnold
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You By the FBI Ann Coulter
January 6 Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena. The Former President Reacts. Leah Barkoukis
2022 Sucked Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Republicans’ Mitch McConnell Problem Kurt Schlichter