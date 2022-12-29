Musk Announces New Science Policy on Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk announced Wednesday there will be an open exchange of ideas about scientific claims at the social media giant. The new policy is in stark contrast to Twitter's rules prior to Musk's takeover, where questioning official narratives on COVID-19, the vaccines, transgender issues and more could result in suspension or outright bans.

“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” he wrote.

In response to professor Gad Saad mocking Fauci's claim that attacks on him are attacks on science, Musk said anyone who makes such a claim "cannot be regarded as a scientist."

The announcement comes after the billionaire took a shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week over another conflict of interest - highlighting his wife's role at the National Institutes of Health.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for more information about her work.

"Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the emails of National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) chief of the Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics Christine Grady referencing the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody enhancement," the watchdog group said. "The FOIA lawsuit also seeks all emails sent between Grady and Fauci. The lawsuit was filed after NIH responded to Judicial Watch’s September 9, 2021, FOIA request on October 6, 2021, by stating that it had recently processed a similar third-party FOIA request and asking if Judicial Watch would limit its request to mirror the third-party’s request. Judicial Watch denied this request."