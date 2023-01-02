Here's What Trump Is Blaming for GOP's Lackluster Midterms
Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Breaks Silence
The Mandate for 2023 and the 118th Congress
Over 333,472 Misdemeanors Committed in Kari Lake’s Election, But Trial Court Judge Shrugge...
Democrats Are Relentless
My 2023 Predictions
The Iranian Regime’s Misinformation Campaign
Two Paths For The GOP In 2023. One Leads To Hope, The Other...
America's Persecuted Political Prisoners
Dangerous Illinois Criminal Justice Law Goes Into Effect New Years Day
CNN Drops the Ball On NYE
Five Radical, Woke California Laws Go Into Effect Today
McConnell: For or Against the Republican Party?
Why Crime Will Explode In 2023
Australia Criticized For 'Woke' and 'Progressive' NYE Coverage
Tipsheet

Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Breaks Silence

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 02, 2023 7:00 AM
Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP

Days after Idaho murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody, his family is breaking their silence about the 28-year-old and the murder of four University of Idaho students last month.

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," Kohberger's family said through his public defender, Jason A. LaBar, adding that they "will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

The family also said they’re praying “each day” for the victims, noting “there are no words to adequately express the sadness we feel [for them].”

They also asked for privacy during the legal process.

 "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process," the family added. 


Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University and had an apartment in Pullman, Washington, a short drive from the rental home in Moscow, Idaho where the students were murdered.  

He was arrested early Friday at his family's home in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 13 stabbings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

In an earlier statement, LaBar said Koberger “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

Tags: MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

My 2023 Predictions Kurt Schlichter
Over 333,472 Misdemeanors Committed in Kari Lake’s Election, But Trial Court Judge Shrugged Them Off Rachel Alexander
Five Radical, Woke California Laws Go Into Effect Today Sarah Arnold
Two Paths For The GOP In 2023. One Leads To Hope, The Other To Disaster Scott Morefield
Here's What Trump Is Blaming for GOP's Lackluster Midterms Leah Barkoukis
The Laughable Pivot Some in the Media Are Taking Over Trump's Tax Returns Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
My 2023 Predictions Kurt Schlichter