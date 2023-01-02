Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Breaks Silence

Days after Idaho murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody, his family is breaking their silence about the 28-year-old and the murder of four University of Idaho students last month.

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," Kohberger's family said through his public defender, Jason A. LaBar, adding that they "will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

The family also said they’re praying “each day” for the victims, noting “there are no words to adequately express the sadness we feel [for them].”

They also asked for privacy during the legal process.

"We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process," the family added.

and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. — Kayna Whitworth (@KaynaWhitworth) January 1, 2023

We respect privacy in this matter as

our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process. — Kayna Whitworth (@KaynaWhitworth) January 1, 2023





Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University and had an apartment in Pullman, Washington, a short drive from the rental home in Moscow, Idaho where the students were murdered.

He was arrested early Friday at his family's home in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 13 stabbings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

In an earlier statement, LaBar said Koberger “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”