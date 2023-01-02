Some People Are Now Burning Their Crocs. Here's Why.

Footwear company Crocs is sparking outrage for cosponsoring an upcoming RuPaul DragCon UK event, which is being advertised as open to anyone under the age of 18.

The show, which is also sponsored by BBC Three, will take place in London from Jan. 6-Jan. 8, 2023, according to The Industry.

“RuPaul’s DragCon celebrates the power of authentic self- expression, an idea that lives at the heart of our brand, and we stand with those who bravely inspire others to embrace what it means to truly Come As You Are,” said Yann Le Bozec, Crocs' VP Marketing EMEA-LATAM & Global Lead Distributor Marketing, in a statement. “We believe that personal expression is an inherent choice and recognizing what makes each one of us unique is part of our commitment to inclusivity everywhere.”

A “kids fashion show” will also be part of the program, according to advertisements for the event.

Crocs is now sponsoring and promoting child drag shows where children perform dressed up in drag pic.twitter.com/Nt7yBoZYJz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2022

As a NYC mom of four who has purchased many crocs over the years, What The Heck @Crocs ??!! Why can’t kids “walk the runway” as they are? Why do they need to cross dress? Why are you promoting sexual fetishism to children? https://t.co/NFRgDcKH8a — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) December 30, 2022

Time to recycle my crocs pic.twitter.com/E15nwxrn5a — Trent 🇺🇸 (@tnertz) December 29, 2022

As if that brand wasn’t objectionable enough before. Gross. @Crocs https://t.co/LPAW3lHhmO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 29, 2022

This is disgusting @Crocs. Go woke, go broke. — Martha C (@Rhema98) December 29, 2022

For those who have followed the company closely, the latest development isn't surprising.

In the second ad the actors talk about attending a baptism and it being for a “very mean gay baby”. pic.twitter.com/sS1v4Rct7j — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 29, 2022

In the fourth, it is a collage of all the prior Pride Ads they have done.



It is titled “Love As You Are”. pic.twitter.com/c5kppgDOia — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 29, 2022

Of course, they are also promoting men wearing dresses on their main page as well. pic.twitter.com/dIH0YdrFlk — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 29, 2022



